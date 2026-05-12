Hyro Reveals Healthcare AI Agent Benchmarks Proving Deep EHR Integrations are Key to Unlocking Over $1M in ROI

New data from almost 400 healthcare leaders reveals a measurable ROI gap between health systems

deployed with AI agents using advanced EHR integrations and those relying on FHIR-based

connections.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, today released its 2026 Healthcare AI Agent Benchmark Report: Evaluating Performance in Healthcare Call Centers, a data-driven analysis of how health systems across the United States are deploying, measuring, and realizing financial value from agentic AI in call center operations. The report examines performance across a range of integration architectures and vendor categories based on a survey of 387 director-level and above healthcare leaders conducted between January and March 2026.

The report's most striking finding centers on the financial impact of integration depth with agentic AI. Among health systems using advanced, configurable EHR integrations, 82% report annual ROI exceeding $500,000, compared to just 18% of those relying on standard connections such as FHIR. At the $1M+ tier, the contrast is even sharper: 15% of advanced integrations exceed $1 million in annual ROI versus 1% of standard connections. Across all respondents, the average annual ROI from call center AI agents stands at $586,000.

Among the report's additional key findings:

The debate over agentic AI is over, but the measurement gap is real. 94% of healthcare leaders deployed with AI agents now rely on agentic AI as a critical part of their patient-facing operations. Yet only 59% have standardized processes in place to track performance, while 40% still rely on informal or ad hoc approaches. Without consistent measurement, health systems cannot optimize what they are not tracking, or accurately benchmark their results against the industry.

94% of healthcare leaders deployed with AI agents now rely on agentic AI as a critical part of their patient-facing operations. Yet only 59% have standardized processes in place to track performance, while 40% still rely on informal or ad hoc approaches. Without consistent measurement, health systems cannot optimize what they are not tracking, or accurately benchmark their results against the industry. Agentic AI is delivering measurable relief for short-staffed teams. Staffing shortages drove 41% of health systems to invest in AI agents, and the data confirms the investment is working. On average, AI agents are offloading 264 administrative hours per month, creating real capacity across frontline teams.

Staffing shortages drove 41% of health systems to invest in AI agents, and the data confirms the investment is working. On average, AI agents are offloading 264 administrative hours per month, creating real capacity across frontline teams. The big wins live in the complex workflows. With more than 94% of health systems that have deployed agentic AI using the technology for rescheduling, cancellations, and appointment verification, these capabilities are officially table stakes. But there's a steep drop-off when it comes to the advanced workflows: waitlist management (28%), referral management (24%), new patient registration (19%), and new patient scheduling (17%). The reality is simple: checking the "AI box" with simple tasks is no longer enough to stand out. The real operational value lives in the complex workflows.

With more than 94% of health systems that have deployed agentic AI using the technology for rescheduling, cancellations, and appointment verification, these capabilities are officially table stakes. But there's a steep drop-off when it comes to the advanced workflows: waitlist management (28%), referral management (24%), new patient registration (19%), and new patient scheduling (17%). The reality is simple: checking the "AI box" with simple tasks is no longer enough to stand out. The real operational value lives in the complex workflows. How your agentic AI connects to your EHR determines what it can actually do. 93% of health systems using deep, configurable EHR integrations hit the highest automation benchmarks, significantly outperforming those on standard connections, where only 57-79% achieve the same level of success. The depth of integration, not simply the presence of an AI agent, drives real outcomes.

"For the past 24 months, health systems have increasingly ramped up adoption of AI agents. We set out to understand how those same organizations – now burdened to prove ROI – are measuring performance and capacity gains," said Israel Krush, CEO and Co-Founder of Hyro. "Interviewing almost 400 agent-deployed healthcare executives, we found commonalities that align with our own customer roster: the top performers are running AI agents built specifically for healthcare, with proven domain expertise, inbound and outbound capabilities, and strong interoperability with EHRs and pre-existing workflows. With those key factors prioritized, strong financial outcomes will follow."

The 2026 Healthcare AI Agent Benchmark Report was administered by independent research firm Global Surveyz. The full report is available here.

About Hyro

Hyro, the leading Responsible AI Agent Platform for healthcare, enables health systems to safely automate workflows and conversations across their most valuable platforms, services, and channels—including call centers, websites, SMS, mobile apps, and more. Hyro's clients, which include Intermountain Health, Baptist Health, and Hackensack Meridian Health, benefit from AI agents that are fully HIPAA-compliant, fast to deploy, easy to maintain, and simple to scale—generating better conversations, successful patient outcomes, and revenue-driving insights. Hyro was founded in 2018 by Israel Krush and Rom Cohen. Learn more at www.hyro.ai.

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SOURCE Hyro