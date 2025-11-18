Hyroad Energy Expands to Offer End-to End Hydrogen Trucking Services

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy , a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its service offerings beyond its core truck-as-a-service model. The company will now provide end-to-end support for the hydrogen trucking ecosystem, including maintenance, software, and parts supply. This announcement follows the company's August acquisition of 113 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, spare parts, software platforms and IP assets from the Nikola Corporation bankruptcy auction.

Successfully growing the market for hydrogen trucking requires comprehensive solutions. Fleet operators need reliable refueling infrastructure, consistent hydrogen supply, ongoing maintenance support, and simplified access to funding programs. Hyroad's expanded service portfolio addresses each of these critical ecosystem needs.

Hyroad's core truck-as-a-service model includes vehicles, refueling infrastructure, hydrogen supply, and financing. With this expansion, Hyroad now offers comprehensive maintenance and support services for existing Nikola hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric truck owners, software solutions for fleet management, repair services, and parts supply. These offerings ensure that hydrogen fuel cell trucks already on the road remain operational and well-supported.

"For hydrogen trucks to truly deliver on their promise, the entire ecosystem has to work, not just the vehicles," said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy. "Fleet operators who made early investments in hydrogen deserve reliable, long-term support, and new adopters deserve proper support at every step of their journey. By expanding our services to include maintenance, software, and parts supply, we're ensuring that hydrogen trucks can operate at peak performance while building the foundation for sustainable market growth."

Additionally, Hyroad is expanding its network of refueling points across Texas and California. By aggregating demand across its growing customer base, Hyroad unlocks economies of scale to enable competitive fuel pricing and reliable supply. With multiple refueling stations under development and a growing fleet serving customers across key freight corridors, Hyroad is building the foundation for scalable zero-emission freight transportation.

Organizationally, Hyroad has built out teams in engineering, software development, and truck maintenance, including the retention of top talent from Nikola. The company will continue to hire in truck and service operations, and software and digital products in the coming months. It will also expand its physical footprint across California and Texas in Q4'25 and Q1'26.

Contact the Hyroad team to learn more.

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

Media Contacts

Suzanne Block

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyroad Energy