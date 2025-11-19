Hyroad Energy Forms Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Hydrogen Trucking Operations in California

Together with Pacific Clean Fuels and OneH2, Hyroad aims to expand fueling access and operational readiness for hydrogen fleets statewide

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyroad Energy, a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Pacific Clean Fuels, Powered by Papé, and OneH2 to support one of California's largest hydrogen truck fleet deployments. Commercial operations are expected to begin in January 2026, advancing zero-emission freight along the state's busiest logistics corridor.

As part of the partnership, Hyroad Energy will deploy some of its recently acquired fleet of 113 Nikola hydrogen fuel-cell trucks to serve key freight routes between the Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. OneH2, in partnership with Pacific Clean Fuels, is constructing a hydrogen refueling station in Long Beach that will supply fuel to Hyroad trucks under an exclusive agreement. The partnership represents a fundamental piece in Hyroad's growing hydrogen refueling network across California and Texas, supporting the company's long-term vision for comprehensive regional coverage.

"Building a sustainable hydrogen trucking ecosystem means aligning every part of the value chain," said Dmitry Serov, CEO and Founder of Hyroad Energy. "Pacific Clean Fuels and OneH2 share our vision for scaling hydrogen freight through real infrastructure and operational readiness. Partnerships like this are how we connect the pieces needed to support long-term, commercial hydrogen operations."

Scaling hydrogen trucking will require deep cross-industry collaboration between the companies building the trucks, providing the fuel, and keeping them on the road. This partnership brings those pieces together, combining Hyroad's truck-as-a-service operation with Pacific Clean Fuels' hydrogen infrastructure footprint and OneH2's heavy-duty fueling systems to enable reliable, commercial-scale performance. Together, the companies are building the foundation for a connected hydrogen network across California and Texas that will make zero-emission freight both practical and sustainable.

"Pacific Clean Fuels is proving that hydrogen infrastructure is ready for commercial scale today," said Gabriel Olson, Director of Alternative Energy and Infrastructure at Pacific Clean Fuels. "Backed by OneH2 and Papé's strategic investment and operational expertise, our 24/7 station demonstrates that the future of hydrogen as a transportation fuel is here, allowing fleets to achieve their financial and emission targets."

Hyroad recently expanded its services beyond truck-as-a-service to include maintenance, software, and parts support, giving fleets a single partner for every stage of their transition to hydrogen. The company's broader mission is to simplify hydrogen adoption by offering the vehicles, infrastructure access, and operational support needed to keep fleets running at full capacity.

Contact the Hyroad team to learn more.

About Hyroad Energy

Hyroad Energy delivers cutting-edge, zero-emission Class 8 hydrogen fuel cell trucks, designed to meet the needs of fleets while reducing their carbon footprint. Through its innovative pay-per-mile model, Hyroad eliminates the complexity and upfront costs traditionally associated with deploying zero-emission trucks. As a pioneer in hydrogen-powered transportation, Hyroad Energy is leading the charge toward a cleaner, more sustainable future. For more information, visit www.hyroadenergy.com

About Pacific Clean Fuels: Pacific Clean Fuels, Powered by Papé, is California's leading hydrogen fueling infrastructure provider, opening the door to scalable zero-emission heavy-duty transportation. Founded to help The Papé Group's customers achieve California's clean freight goals, Pacific Clean Fuels is building the backbone of a sustainable hydrogen economy through strategic partnerships and scalable infrastructure deployment. For more information on The Papé Group, visit pape.com. For more information on Pacific Clean Fuels, visit pacificcleanfuels.com.

About OneH2: OneH2, Inc., headquartered in Longview, North Carolina, is a privately held, vertically integrated hydrogen fuel company. OneH2 is emerging as a leader in providing scalable hydrogen fuel systems coupled with cost effective delivered hydrogen fuel for use in industrial vehicle and truck markets. For more information about OneH2, Inc. visit the company's website at oneh2.com.

Media Contacts

Suzanne Block

[email protected]

SOURCE Hyroad Energy