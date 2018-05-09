Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

CLEVELAND, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY) today announced that the Board of Directors increased its regular cash dividend from 30.25 cents to 31.0 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 15, 2018 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2018. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $1.24 per share.

# # #

