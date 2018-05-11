Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018

The Company will simultaneously webcast the meeting with synchronized slides for public accessibility. In addition to management presentations, the Company will hold Question and Answer sessions as part of the webcast. Those unable to attend in person are encouraged to listen and follow on the webcast, which begins at 8:30 am ET and should conclude no later than 12:30 pm ET. To access the webcast, please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries visit the Company's websites at www.hyster-yale.com and www.bolzonigroup.com.

