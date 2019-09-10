Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Participate In CL King's 2019 Best Ideas Conference

CLEVELAND, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today that its management will participate in CL King's 2019 Best Ideas Conference taking place at the Omni Berkshire Place Hotel in New York City on Thursday, September 19, 2019.

The presentation at the CL King conference is scheduled to start on Thursday at 11:45 am ET and will be webcast with viewer controlled slides. To access the webcast, please visit www.hyster-yale.com at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale Group also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hyster-yale.com

