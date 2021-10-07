Hyundai and Amazon Evolve the Digital Retail Experience

"Our mission is to be the leader in a seamless, digital and transparent retail experience in partnership with our dealer body," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "The events of the last 18 months have made it clear that many consumers want a car buying process that aligns with how they purchase nearly everything else in their life. Amazon is a leading retailer and we're excited to continue collaborating with them on digital retail experiences."

Alan Moss, VP of Global Ad Sales for Amazon Ads, said: "We are thrilled Hyundai is continuing to innovate with us to evolve their showroom experience. We look forward to a deeper collaboration on new features that enhance the showroom and make it even more helpful for customers as they discover and research Hyundai vehicles."

These new features build upon Hyundai's digital showroom on Amazon that initially launched in 2018, and makes Hyundai the first automotive manufacturer to establish these enhanced experiences on Amazon.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America