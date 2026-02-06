Hyundai SUVs Score Three MAMA Favorite Awards at Chicago Auto Show

Palisade named Favorite Vehicle and Favorite Family Vehicle for 2026

IONIQ 9 honored as Favorite Electric Vehicle

Awards represent the consensus opinion of over 100 automotive media members

CHICAGO, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has been awarded three Favorite Vehicle awards for 2026 by the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA). The all-new Palisade received two Favorite awards, Favorite Vehicle and Favorite Family Vehicle, and its IONIQ 9 stablemate was named MAMA's Favorite Electric Vehicle during an award ceremony at McCormick Place during the opening of the Chicago Auto Show. The annual MAMA awards acknowledge exceptional vehicles across seven key categories, as determined by the votes of over 100 automotive journalists and creators who are members of the distinguished media organization.

The Hyundai IONIQ 9 Calligraphy is photographed in Calif., on Nov. 20, 2024. The 2026 Hyundai Palisade XRT is photographed in California City, Calif., on April 16, 2025.

"Being recognized with three Favorite Award wins by the MAMA organization is a true feather in our cap," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Palisade and IONIQ 9 each offer a robust set of features and technologies that consumers desire in their daily commutes. Whether shopping for ICE, hybrid, or all-electric, our three-row SUVs have consumers covered with award-winning style and capability."

The all-new Palisade (the 2026 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year), offers space and versatility for families with an added 2.5-inches in length and 2.7-inches wheelbase span increasing the cabin and cargo space while also improving ingress and egress for passengers. Available in both ICE and hybrid configurations and with front- or all-wheel-drive powertrains, combined with its sophisticated suspension system and leading safety technologies, the Palisade makes everyday feel epic .

The IONIQ 9 all-electric SUV is likewise big on space, featuring three generously sized rows of seating with available first- and second-row Relaxation Seats and a slidable Universal Island 2.0 console, as well as practical technologies including Over-the-Air updates, 100W high-output USB-C ports, and Feature on Demand technology.

"Last named as MAMA's Favorite Family Vehicle in 2023, the Palisade not only earned that accolade again, but was also voted as MAMA's Favorite Vehicle of the Year by over 100 media members in 2026," said Jim O'Brill, President of the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA). "The Palisade stands out not through gimmicks, but through how complete it feels as a package. The design is confident without being flashy, the cabin is genuinely comfortable and thoughtfully executed, and the driving experience strikes a balance between smooth, quiet, and capable. It's the kind of vehicle that makes daily life easier while still feeling special, and that's why it resonated so strongly with the people who drive and evaluate new cars for a living."

About the Midwest Automotive Media Association

Founded in 1991, the Midwest Automotive Media Association (MAMA) comprises about 300 automotive journalists and industry professionals from approximately 25 states and the District of Columbia. Though based in the Chicago area, MAMA welcomes members from all over. The organization's purpose is to provide a forum for newsworthy people, current issues, and new products in the auto industry.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

