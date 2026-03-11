Hyundai and Nicklaus Children's Hospital Mark Third Year of Advancing Child Passenger Safety in South Florida

Hyundai contributes $25,000 to support Car Seat Safety Program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Since 2024, this collaboration has provided over 350 car seat safety checks and over 200 car seats for families in need

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced the third consecutive year of its collaboration with Nicklaus Children's Hospital, reinforcing a shared commitment to helping keep children safe on the road. As part of this ongoing collaboration, Hyundai has donated $25,000 to support the hospital's Car Seat Safety Program, helping expand access to child passenger safety education, free car seat checks, and installations for families across South Florida.

Malvina Duncan, RN, CPN, CPSTI, CLC, community outreach injury prevention coordinator, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, demonstrates proper installation and secure harnessing of a child’s car seat at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital on March 6, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai) (left to right) Samantha Troncoso-Munoz, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Raelynn Blackwell, Hyundai Motor North America, Ciara Calub, Hyundai Motor North America, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Hyundai Motor North America, Malvina Duncan, RN, CPN, CPSTI, CLC, community outreach injury prevention coordinator, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and SAFE KIDS Miami-Dade County coordinator, Shannon Odell, MSN, RN, FACHE, NE-BC, RNC-OB, vice president and chief nursing officer, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Michelle Deines, safety business management, Hyundai North America Safety Office, Shakeva Swain-Murray DNP, RN, CPN, TCRN, director of trauma and surgical verification programs, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Jana Raphael, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, Adria Greenhauff, director of foundation grants, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Foundation at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital on March 6, 2026 (Photo/Hyundai)

The donation is made through Hyundai Hope, Hyundai Motor America's corporate social responsibility initiative focused on improving community well‑being through health and safety programs. Over the past three years, Hyundai's continued support has helped Nicklaus Children's Hospital reach more families with critical education and resources designed to reduce injuries and save lives.

"This third year of collaborating with Nicklaus Children's Hospital reflects Hyundai's belief that lasting change comes from sustained commitment," said Cole Stutz, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "By continuing to invest in child passenger safety education and resources, we're helping families make confident, informed decisions that protect children every time they're on the road."

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), correctly used car seats significantly reduce the risk of injury in a crash; however, nearly half of car seats and booster seats are used incorrectly, and more than half of those are improperly installed. Programs like the Car Seat Safety Program at Nicklaus Children's Hospital play a critical role in closing these gaps by providing education, hands‑on support, and trusted guidance.

"Every family deserves access to life-saving safety information, and that's exactly what this collaboration makes possible," said Malvina Duncan, community outreach injury prevention coordinator, Nicklaus Children's Hospital, and SAFE KIDS Miami-Dade County coordinator. "At Nicklaus Children's Hospital, we are committed to empowering families with the tools and knowledge they need to keep their children safe. Hyundai's generosity directly impacts the children and caregivers we work with every day, helping us reach more families across our community and ensure their little ones are protected."

Nicklaus Children's Hospital is the lead organization for the Miami-Dade County SAFE KIDS Coalition, offering programs that prevent childhood injuries in the community. The hospital's robust Car Seat Safety Program offers free onsite car seat checks and installations, helping families ensure they are using the appropriate car seats for their child's age and weight and installing them correctly. The hospital also accommodates children with special needs by providing specialized car seats. The program installs and inspects approximately 200 car seats per year and provides education on topics of child passenger safety, including vehicular heatstroke and rollover prevention, to over 150 families. Since partnering with Hyundai Hope in 2024, Nicklaus Children's Hospital has expanded its reach through community events and provided more than 100 additional car seat checks a year.

Nicklaus Children's Hospital, Where Your Child Matters Most ™

For 75 years, Nicklaus Children's Hospital has stood as a beacon of hope for children and families across the state of Florida and beyond. Nicklaus Children's Hospital is South Florida's #1 nonprofit, freestanding specialty licensed hospital exclusively for children serving close to 70 percent of children in the Miami metropolitan community. In addition, Nicklaus Children's offers care within NCH North Hospital in Naples, Jupiter Medical Center's De George Pediatric Unit and select Baptist Health Hospital pediatric emergency units. The hospital and its network of more than 35 outpatient care locations offer lifesaving care in Miami-Dade, Broward, Martin and Palm Beach counties. These outpatient locations include an array of urgent care, pediatric primary care, and subspecialty care centers and are either hospital-based or outpatient locations under Nicklaus Children's Pediatric Specialists, LLC (NCPS). Providing a pipeline of future physicians and groundbreaking research, Nicklaus Children's is an academic and clinical affiliate of Florida International University Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. Nicklaus Children's is home to centers of excellence including the Helen & Jacob Shaham Cancer & Blood Disorders Institute, the Nicklaus Children's Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine Institute, Nicklaus Children's Neuroscience Institute and Nicklaus Children's Heart Institute. The 325-bed hospital is renowned for excellence in all aspects of pediatric medicine, with many programs routinely ranked among the nation's best by U.S. News & World Report since 2008. Nicklaus Children's also includes a nonprofit physician practice subsidiary with over 40 specialties, and an ambulatory surgery center. For more information visit nicklauschildrens.org.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.hyundaihope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

