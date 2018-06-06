Hyundai and Xevo Team Up with Chevron®, Applebee’s® and ParkWhiz to Showcase In-Car Payment at TU-Automotive Detroit

Xevo and Hyundai will also be developing the Hyundai Digital Wallet payment platform, which stores a customer's payment information and facilitates secure processing, for a seamless checkout experience to enable in-car commerce.

"We are always learning and exploring with Blue Link, having worked with technologies like Google Glass, Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant, Wear OS and Apple Watch," said Cason Grover, senior group manager, Vehicle Technology Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Usage-based insurance and in-vehicle payment can offer savings and convenience to our customers, and we look forward to offering these services."

"We are pleased to work with Hyundai on the implementation of Xevo Market and development of the Hyundai Wallet," said Dan Gittleman, CEO, Xevo. "Combining Xevo's innovative Market solution and our artificial intelligence, car, cloud and mobile expertise with Hyundai's Blue Link technology makes it possible for Hyundai to offer consumers a secure, convenient way to connect with their favorite brands and make payments while in the car."

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Xevo Inc. is a trusted Tier-1 automotive software supplier deployed in millions of vehicles worldwide. Xevo solutions for cloud, car, and mobile devices leverage computer vision, machine learning, and data analytics to continuously create, test, and deploy new AI models that improve performance, safety, and driver experiences. Xevo's Journeyware suite of automotive products seamlessly connects drivers and their vehicles to mobile applications, content, and services. Xevo Market, its merchant-to-driver platform, connects customers with their favorite brands by delivering highly-contextual offers through the touchscreens of their vehicles and their vehicle-branded mobile apps. Xevo technology is licensed in vehicle systems worldwide to several of the world's largest automotive manufacturers. For more information, visit http://www.xevo.com.

ParkWhiz is the leading transactional platform that enables drivers, fleets and connected vehicles to find and book parking. The company offers the largest inventory of parking spaces for drivers to reserve before reaching their destinations, saving both time and money. Working with all major parking operators, it delivers transactional parking as a value-added service to major brands in sports and entertainment, travel, automotive and navigation. ParkWhiz has built partnerships with brands including Ford, Ticketmaster, Groupon, Madison Square Garden and others. The company has parked over seven million vehicles and is operational in over 190 cities in North America and expanding rapidly. For more information, visit ParkWhiz.com.

