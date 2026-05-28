Hyundai Awarded Five Vehicles on the 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles List by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai IONIQ 9 wins Best Electric SUV for Road Trips and Camping

Hyundai Tucson and Tucson Hybrid earn Best Vehicles for Camping

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid and Kona recognized as Best Vehicles for Road Trips

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Hyundai models were named to U.S. News & World Report's inaugural 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles list. The Tucson and Tucson HEV earned Best Compact SUV for Camping honors, while Kona (Best Subcompact SUV) and Palisade HEV (Best Midsize Hybrid SUV) recognitions for Road Trips. The all-electric IONIQ 9 won in both categories thanks to its roomy cabin and convenience features. The 2026 Best Adventure Vehicles awards spotlights top picks for camping, road trips, and off-road exploration and highlights vehicles that deliver a strong mix of capability, cargo room, passenger comfort, fuel efficiency, adventure-ready features, and overall quality.

2026 Hyundai Tucson is photographed in California City, Calif., on July 16, 2025. The Hyundai IONIQ 9 is photographed in Savannah, GA., on May 20, 2025.

"As more consumers embrace outdoor recreation and family road trips, Hyundai has added a wide range of features and technologies to support those experiences," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our lineup is designed to deliver the safety, convenience, and comfort drivers need to make every adventure more enjoyable in a Hyundai."

Kona offers a powertrain line-up reaching new levels of performance and efficiency as well as upgrades in connectivity and convenience features, including the latest generation Hyundai Bluelink® and available active and passive safety systems.

Tucson provides eco-focused powertrains and segment-leading technologies as well as an adventure-ready XRT Pro trim.

Hyundai's larger SUVs—Palisade and IONIQ 9—elevate the premium three-row experience with bold design, advanced powertrains, and next-generation technology. Available with a hybrid powertrain option in the Palisade and the all-electric IONIQ 9, they offer a comfortable, spacious setting for road trips and camping adventures.

"Hyundai's commitment to offering benchmark-setting interior space, efficient powertrains and loads of standard features clinched these wins," said John Vincent, senior editor of vehicle testing at U.S. News. "All five winners offer huge cabins and travel-friendly features, the Tucson and Kona in particular, while the Palisade Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid and IONIQ 9 all blend room with high-tech efficiency."

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings and reviews of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars Awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering industry-leading advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale, as well as its U.S. News Best Price Program.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America