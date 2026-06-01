The Future of Soccer and Mobility are Here with Hyundai's "Next Starts Now" Integrated U.S. Creative Campaign for the FIFA World Cup™

"With our Next Starts Now campaign, we are drawing parallels between the next generation of soccer stars and Hyundai's vision for future innovation, neither are waiting for tomorrow, but rather confidently shaping the future today," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "The creative reflects the ambition of these young players, challenging convention and redefining the sport, much like Hyundai does with its commitment to advanced mobility and robotics. As the Official Mobility Partner of FIFA, Hyundai isn't here to watch–we're here to play, and we wanted our U.S. media strategy to reflect that we're ready NOW to share what's next with fans everywhere."

The 60-second video is the cornerstone of Hyundai's multi-faceted U.S. marketing campaign for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The campaign also features engaging owned social content throughout the tournament, partnerships with key influencers, out-of-home media in key FIFA World Cup cities, advertising across digital and streaming platforms, plus in-person fan experiences at select games throughout the tournament.

"The FIFA World Cup is going to be flooded with over-exposed superstars in familiar-looking ads. We didn't want to add to that. "Next Starts Now" is focused on the future, not what's currently right in front of us," says Jason Sperling, chief creative officer of INNOCEAN USA. "The campaign introduces us to the next generation of FIFA World Cup stars and turns potential into reality, whether its these amazing young phenoms from around the world, or Hyundai and their next-gen thinking in mobility and robotics. It's energetic, it's a bit rebellious, and it's exactly where Hyundai is heading."

Next Starts Now Program Extensions

The 60-second video is supported by 30-, 15- and 6-second versions, as well as modular content designed to live across TV, digital, social, experiential, and retail channels.

The Next Starts Now campaign will also live on social media where Hyundai is turning their hero content into active engagement opportunities for fans including:

Next-Gen Predictions where players share predictions with fans

Celebration Cam (captured with Palisade dash cam tech) that allows fans to share their celebration dances

Rapid Fire matchups: an interactive series letting fans compare their match predictions

We're Next social series that introduces these next-gen players to the world

Through this content soccer fans can interact with Hyundai on social media before, during and after the tournament.

A social series titled, Powered by Next, will also spotlight the next generation shaping culture across host cities, from sport and fashion to lifestyle, and even soccer inspired hairstyles. All of the content will live across TikTok, Meta, YouTube, and creator partnerships-backed by paid and always-on publishing. All helping the Next Starts now conversation go beyond the pitch, into culture and keeping Hyundai in front of fans from kickoff to final whistle.

Hyundai will also host immersive experiences that put fans at the center of the game. Official Hyundai activations at FIFA Fan Fests in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami and New York will offer fans interactive moments including speed kick, trivia, celebration moments, and immersive brand-building activations designed to fuel fan energy.

Large-scale OOH placements take over host cities, stadium corridors, and cultural hotspots, making Hyundai part of the FIFA World Cup wherever the games are played. The campaign will also extend across dealer activities, sponsor merchandise, CRM, HyundaiUSA.com, point of sale materials and digital banners across Google, YouTube and Meta platforms. Hyundai also hosted youth soccer camps this spring in various FIFA World Cup host cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York New Jersey. Hyundai was joined by iconic soccer legends Mia Hamm and Tim Howard to provide world-class soccer training and immersive Hyundai brand activations that brought Next Starts Now to life.

More than a single campaign, Next Starts Now is a platform that connects film, social, retail, and fan experiences under one unifying idea, bringing together NEXT Talent, NEXT Culture, NEXT Cars, NEXT Loyalty, and NEXT Experiences. Next Starts Now was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the U.S. media buys.

About Next Starts Now

"Next Starts Now" is Hyundai's FIFA World Cup 2026 global campaign that brings its "Progress for Humanity" vision to life. At the heart of Next Starts Now is a powerful parallel: the next generation of soccer, the stars who are shaping the game today, and how Hyundai is shaping the future of mobility. The campaign celebrates how every match reveals what's next, new talent, energy, and possibilities, reflecting Hyundai's commitment to progress and being at the forefront of change.

Hyundai is always exploring new ways to innovate and finding fresh ways for fans to experience the game. With robotics like Atlas and Spot® in collaboration with Boston Dynamics, Hyundai is showing how innovative technology can make the experience more exciting, engaging, and memorable. Just like these rising athletes, Hyundai is shaping the future now, not waiting for it to happen.

About Hyundai Motor and FIFA World Cup Partnership

As an official FIFA partner for 27 years, Hyundai Motor has supported the tournament through vehicle provision, transporting teams, officials, and media between venues. As the Official Mobility Partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hyundai is stepping onto the world's biggest stage confident in our game and our path ahead. Not as one-off partner, but as a multi-year relationship that positions Hyundai at the center of the world's most watched sport, across the tournaments that lead to (and extend beyond) 2026. With 48 teams, 3 countries, 16 host cities, and more than 5 billion global viewers, FIFA represents a scale few platforms can touch, and Hyundai is all in.

For the FIFA World Cup 2026, Hyundai Motor, in collaboration with Boston Dynamics, expands that role by bringing robotics to the World Cup, deploying Atlas and Spot at designated venues to enhance match operations, fan engagement, and safety and efficiency throughout the tournament. Hyundai Motor will deploy its largest and most advanced mobility fleet to date, working alongside these robots to support seamless operations across tournament venues.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America