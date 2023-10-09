Hyundai Bridges Generations and Cultures in New Bilingual Campaign for the Palisade SUV

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

09 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. Hispanic marketing agency, Lopez Negrete Communications, launched a new creative campaign for the three-row flagship 2024 SUV Palisade. The new campaign, "¿Viste?" (Did You See It?), is aimed at upwardly mobile Hispanic families striving for multigenerational validation, while highlighting the sophistication, innovation, and comfort of the Hyundai Palisade. The campaign, in both English and Spanish for bilingual audiences, includes a :30 and :15 TV commercial, digital spots, and a social media series with a rolling start beginning Sept. 30.     

Continue Reading
Hyundai Palisade Campaign “¿Viste?” (Did You See It?) | Screen grab of Hyundai’s TV ad with Lopez Negrete Communications, Aug. 23-24, 2023.
Hyundai Palisade Campaign “¿Viste?” (Did You See It?) | Screen grab of Hyundai’s TV ad with Lopez Negrete Communications, Aug. 23-24, 2023.

Hyundai Palisade "¿Viste?" (Did You See It?) Campaign :30 English TV Spot

"Among Hispanics, familism is a core cultural value that runs deep through generations. Our new Palisade campaign intends to strengthen the connection between Hyundai and the Hispanic community by embedding these values and traditions in the creative messaging," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "The bilingual campaign authentically captures the essence of this dynamic through the lens of three family members seeking approval from each other, while connecting Hispanic consumers with our flagship SUV as the ideal family vehicle."

"Latino consumers seek to provide their children with a better life than they had themselves," says Alex López Negrete, CEO and president of Lopez Negrete Communications. "This often entails prioritizing security and assurance, and with the Hyundai Palisade, these qualities are readily available. Offering a perfect blend of utility, value and luxury, upwardly mobile younger generation Hispanics have the assurance that they are making a good decision that will please even their toughest critics. In this case, Papá (dad)."

The second bilingual campaign developed for Hyundai by Lopez Negrete, "¿Viste?" (Did you See it?) aims to connect Latinos to the vehicle by speaking directly to a universal, culturally sensitive dynamic, with a focus on three generations of family members seeking approval from each other as they navigate life. From the child seeking validation to the father trying to make his own father proud of his new vehicle purchase, the campaign draws on real-life experiences and cultural nuances that resonate with meaning and purpose. 

The production was filmed in Los Angeles, California and brought to life under the creative direction of Fernando Osuna and Alex Garcia. Lopez Negrete and Hyundai's media agency, Canvas, collaborated on media planning and buying.

Lopez Negrete Communications
Lopez Negrete Communications stands as the largest independent, Hispanic-owned-and-operated, full-service agency in the United States, specializing in providing marketing services to corporations wishing to reach and engage with America's large and influential Hispanic consumer segment. Founded in 1985 by Alex and Cathy López Negrete, the agency offers thought leadership and a full range of marketing, advertising, and communications services, including strategic planning, brand strategy, creative and production, research and consumer insights, media planning and buying, digital/social/mobile marketing services, public relations, and promotions.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

Contact:
Ira Gabriel
(657) 568-7471
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor Honored with Inaugural Autoweek Vanguard Award

Hyundai Motor Honored with Inaugural Autoweek Vanguard Award

Hyundai Motor Company was recently named the winner of Autoweek's inaugural 2023 Vanguard Awards in the Company category. Hyundai was chosen for its...
Hyundai Electric Vehicles to Add North American Charging Standard

Hyundai Electric Vehicles to Add North American Charging Standard

Hyundai Motor North America today announced that it is adopting North American Charging Standard (NACS) ports for its electric vehicles (EVs) in the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Hispanic

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.