Hyundai "Makes Everyday Epic" with Palisade and John Krasinski During Football's Championship Weekend

The campaign is anchored with a 60-second ad titled, "Epic Afternoon." It features cinematic styling, turning a familiar activity (picking up a friend for a tennis match) into an epic adventure resembling an action film. John Krasinski and his co-star John Hoogenakker journey through quintessential car chase sequences in the Palisade Hybrid SUV, including people jumping from an overpass onto the car, being chased by a group on motorcycles, being intercepted by a helicopter and more before making it to their destination safely.

"The three-row SUV segment is typically associated with pure functionality—getting you and your stuff from Point A to Point B—but true to the spirit of our brand, we wanted to challenge that convention," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "We're proud of the ample space and strong fuel efficiency the Palisade Hybrid offers, but with the elevated, cinematic feel of this campaign, we are demonstrating that the Palisade delivers capable luxury that exceeds expectations. With its sleek design, premium features and capability, the Palisade makes everyday moments feel epic—reflecting Hyundai's commitment to going the greatest distances to improve people's lives."

The ad blends real Palisade driving with large-scale cinematic visuals, high-stakes drama, and undeniable charisma and comedic timing from Krasinski and Hoogenakker to entertain viewers during one of the most-watched weekends of football.

"It was great to team up with the folks at Hyundai again for their new Palisade commercial," said John Krasinski. "The bar had been set pretty high on 'Smaht Pahk', our first collaboration, but somehow, they topped it! The idea that every time you drive the car it feels like you're in a movie was not only a fun concept… but a daydream I've had often. The whole shoot felt like we were making a movie, from the amazing locations in Barcelona to the grade‑A filmmaking crew I got to work with."

"It's no stretch to see the Palisade as the vehicle a charming action hero would choose to defy the odds," said Ryan Scott, senior vice president, executive creative director at INNOCEAN USA. "With its premium edge and rugged features, the new Palisade feels worthy of an action movie, exceeding expectations in the category. Not another family SUV, but a vehicle that elevates everyday drives into epic adventures."

A 30-second companion spot featuring Krasinski titled "Epic Groceries," will follow as the second installment of the campaign. The spot, which features the similar styling to "Epic Afternoon," adds cinematic drama to an everyday errand as Krasinski accomplishes his mission of crossing everything off his shopping list while in the Palisade Hybrid.

The ads are part of a fully integrated Palisade marketing campaign running across broadcast, streaming, digital and programmatic platforms, including additional sports placements such as NBA games. The campaign will extend with custom digital content including vignettes that highlight key features of the Palisade such as heated seats and the dash camera. These will be featured across Hyundai's social media channels including TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

For the ads, Hyundai worked with the award-winning director, Sebastian Strasser and director of photography, Linus Sandgren, an Oscar winner for his work on "La La Land." "Make Everyday Epic" was developed in collaboration with Hyundai's agency of record, INNOCEAN USA, while its media agency, Canvas, coordinated the media buys.

Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028.

