Hyundai Capital America Reinforces Decade-Long Partnership with Safe-Guard

ATLANTA, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Capital America and Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, are proud to announce the renewal of their longstanding partnership. Celebrating the ten-year milestone of the strategic relationship, the extension is a testament to a shared vision focused on enhancing customer experiences and driving technological excellence in the automotive industry.

Hyundai Capital America, revered for its customer-centric auto-financing solutions, and Safe-Guard, a leader in protection product solutions, have continually leveraged technology to enhance the automotive finance and insurance (F&I) industry. The partnership will employ a concerted effort to augment digital platforms, implement advanced analytics, and embrace emerging technologies to anticipate and exceed the evolving needs of customers.

"Our partnership with Safe-Guard aligns with our commitment to provide industry leading services and innovative solutions to our customers," said Marcelo Brutti, President and CEO of Hyundai Capital America. "We look forward to further strengthening our relationship and achieving new milestones together."

The collaborative effort is driven by mutual technological investments and the commitment to providing best-in-class service to customers and dealer partners. Hyundai, transforming from an automaker to a Smart Mobility Solution Provider, and Safe-Guard, having recently transitioned from a third-party administrator to a Protection Products Platform, are coordinating their development strategies to leverage advanced data and analytics. This partnership aims to open the door to tailored digital solutions and innovative offerings that enhance the overall ownership experience, including advanced protection products, digital service platforms, and personalized customer engagement strategies.

"We are excited to further strengthen this long-term relationship with Hyundai Capital America and look forward to our teams driving our shared goals and objectives to the next level with this partnership," stated Randy Barkowitz, Safe-Guard CEO. "Our data-driven approach positions us to anticipate and exceed the evolving needs of the market."

The strengthened partnership between Hyundai Capital America and Safe-Guard Products International reflects their shared vision for the future of automotive finance and protection, underpinned by a commitment to innovation, technology, and customer-centric solutions.

About Safe-Guard Products International

Founded in 1992 and based in Atlanta, Safe-Guard Products International, LLC, is the leading provider of branded vehicle protection products in the finance and insurance space to the automotive, RV, marine, and motorcycle/powersports industries. Through its Protection Products Platform, Safe-Guard develops the highest-quality programs and matches them with unparalleled customer service and advanced technology solutions, which are fostered by superior sales and marketing support. Visit safe-guardproducts.com for more information.

About Hyundai Capital America

Hyundai Capital America (HCA) is one of the largest auto finance companies in the U.S. supporting the financial services needs of Hyundai Motor America, Genesis Motor America, and Kia America. Through the Hyundai Motor Finance®, Genesis Finance®, and Kia Finance America® brands, HCA offers installment loans, leasing, and financing products to consumer and business customers across the U.S., as well as inventory, real estate, and operating capital financing for Hyundai, Genesis and Kia dealerships. Over the last 34 years, HCA has effectively served more than 2.3 million customers and more than 1,800 dealers nationwide. In addition to its two offices in Orange County, California, HCA has customer support centers in Atlanta, Georgia and Dallas, Texas.

SOURCE Safe-Guard Products International