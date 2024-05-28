Hyundai Celebrates Asian Culture and Influence During Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai recognizes Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month throughout May with a series of partnerships, digital engagement, and grassroots initiatives that celebrate the culture and influence of the AAPI community. The programming series includes the Los Angeles premiere and screening of the documentary 'Songs of Love', World Journal's digital campaign "Celebrating Heritage - Exploring Stories, and experiential vehicle displays to complement the ad campaign launch of the rugged and stylish all-new 2024 Santa Fe SUV.

Film still from the AAPI Film Festival, “Songs of Love from Hawaii”. William Tong, Connecticut Attorney General, shared his story in 2023 campaign. Hyundai‘s Ruggedness Asian American Campaign | Screen grab of Hyundai’s TV ad with TEN Advertising Creative Santa Fe Campaign, Feb. 16-17, 2024.

"Hyundai is honored to celebrate the rich and diverse heritage of the AAPI community. Our commitment to recognizing and uplifting the significant contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders extends beyond mere acknowledgment; it is a continuous, year-long effort," said Angela Zepeda, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We actively seek to foster deeper connections and understanding through our initiatives, and we are dedicated to celebrating the vibrant cultures and traditions within these communities. By supporting AAPI voices and stories, we hope to contribute to a more inclusive and appreciative society."

"Songs of Love from Hawaii" Documentary Premier

Hyundai sponsored the Los Angeles premiere and screening of the documentary 'Songs of Love,' a film directed by Jin-young Lee that explores the history of the Korean diaspora through music and photography. This event, held May 17th to 19th at CGV cinemas in Los Angeles and Buena Park, honored the efforts and spirit of the first Korean immigrants to the United States. The film festival showcased the three-part music documentary for the first time, featuring renowned musicians and offering a deep dive into the historical narrative of Korean immigration to Hawaii.

"Celebrating Heritage – Exploring Stories" Digital Series

Hyundai partnered with World Journal for an enriching digital campaign under the theme "Celebrating Heritage - Exploring Stories," to honor the significant contributions, achievements, and impact of Chinese Americans on American history and culture. The campaign throughout May features inspiring stories of successful Chinese Americans, and an exclusive interview with Chinese American designer Gary Lin, Interior Designer at Hyundai America Technical Center Inc. reinforcing representation in American society.

"At Hyundai, we are deeply committed to celebrating the rich diversity, cultural heritage, and significant contributions of the of the AAPI community," said Erik Thomas, director experiential and multicultural marketing, Hyundai Motor America. "By sponsoring the 'Songs of Love' film festival and supporting World Journal's AAPI Heritage Month campaign, we aim to honor the achievements of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to our society and strengthen our connections within these vibrant communities."

Hyundai's All-New Santa Fe Experiential Vehicle Display

Hyundai and its Asian American marketing agency, TEN Advertising, bring to life their campaigns "Ruggedness" and "Wide Open Space," for Asian American couples and families seeking exciting experiences in their everyday moments. Two locations in Los Angeles, California, targeting enclaves where Asian American consumers gather provide opportunities for consumers to experience the all-new Santa Fe, boasting ruggedness and a spacious terrace-concept tailgate, offering consumers the opportunity to experience it firsthand in May during AAPI Heritage Month.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (in development in Georgia), and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America