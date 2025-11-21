Hyundai IONIQ 9 Named "EV of the Year" by the Hispanic Motor Press

The award was presented by the Hispanic Motor Press at the 2025 Los Angeles Auto Show's AutoMobility LA media days, where the top vehicles were chosen by a distinguished jury panel of Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and industry experts. Hyundai's IONIQ 9 stood out among finalists for its three-row versatility, innovative EV technology, advanced safety features, and family-friendly appeal — making it the clear choice for this coveted title.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the 'EV of the Year' award from the Hispanic Motor Press," said Claudia Marquez, COO, Hyundai Motor America. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering electric vehicles that prioritize safety, convenience, and innovation for families, aligned with the priorities of the Hispanic community. The IONIQ 9 brings long-range capability, ultra-fast charging, and a spacious, tech-forward interior, making EV ownership effortless and rewarding."

"This is the electric vehicle today's Hispanic families have been waiting for," said Ricardo Rodriguez-Long, founder and president, Hispanic Motor Press. "The IONIQ 9 offers generous interior space for every passenger, quiet and confident performance, and the latest driver-assistance and connectivity features. Built on a proven EV platform with quick-recharge capability, it delivers real-world practicality with the refinement and value our community expects."

Hispanic Motor Press Awards

The Hispanic Motor Press Awards is the premier U.S. Hispanic awards program for the Latino community to educate and help pre-select the best vehicle options in the market. The jury panel is comprised of an independent group of national Hispanic automotive journalists, content creators, and influencers who assess vehicles while considering key purchase drivers for Hispanic families in quality, reliability, style, safety, technology, and value. The annual awards include the Hispanic scholarship program for communications, automotive, and technology college students.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 850 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a published economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

