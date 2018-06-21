Hyundai Earns Four Top Spots in AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

"With so many different brands for customers to choose from, Hyundai is proud to stand out as a leader in the mid-size car, compact car and economy car categories and as the overall winner of the VSA's Most Satisfying Popular Brand award," said Omar Rivera, director, Quality and Service Engineering, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is committed to satisfying consumers' needs—whether that be through cutting-edge technology or award-winning safety features—and we are extremely excited by the results of this year's VSAs."

The AutoPacific VSAs serve as a benchmark for new-car satisfaction in the automotive industry. The results of the VSAs are determined through a survey in which respondents rate 40 different attributes reflecting what was important to them when choosing a new car, and their satisfaction with the vehicle following their purchase. This year, the VSAs drew survey results from 58,000 new-car owners of 2017 and 2018 automobiles to make their decision.

"Hyundai has consistently improved their lineup across the board," said George Peterson, president, AutoPacific. "This year's VSAs were competitive, but Hyundai's products resonate top to bottom with their customers. From reliability and quality to exceptional exterior and interior design, Hyundai cars leave consumers satisfied."

The 2018 Sonata is Hyundai's best Sonata yet, with award-winning safety features, innovative technology, and a beautifully redesigned exterior. The Sonata, designed with the rider in mind, seeks to elevate the interior experience, combining comfortable seating with convenience and safety.

In 2018, Hyundai's Elantra model grew to have six different trims, to fit every consumer. This year's host of Elantras comes with a variety of improvements. Improvements now available include; four-wheel disc brakes, heated outside mirrors, auto headlamp control and blind spot detection with rear cross-traffic alert and lane change assist.

The new 2018 Hyundai Accent features a cascading grille and expressive and upscale design while boasting a contemporary and intuitive interior. With improved audio capabilities, premium comfort and convenience technology and exceptional safety features, the new Accent continues to offer customers a better riding experience.

