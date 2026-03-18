Hyundai Expands Commitment to Health, Nutrition, and Sustainability in Coastal Georgia

Hyundai Leadership Perspective

"Hyundai is proud to continue investing in the coastal Georgia community," said Drew Ferguson, senior vice president, government affairs, Hyundai Motor Group and Georgia native. "Progress for Humanity begins with showing up for the communities that power our success. With HMGMA operating nearby, we recognize a shared responsibility to be a long-term partner in this region, supporting organizations that strengthen health and well-being, protect natural resources, and build resilience for generations to come."

Supporting Families Through Ronald McDonald House Charities

Since 2023, Hyundai has contributed $45,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, which provides a supportive, home-like environment for children receiving medical treatment and their families. The organization's free programs offer lodging, whole‑person care, and emotional support that keeps families close, helping children heal more comfortably and more quickly.

"At Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire, we believe that when a child is in the hospital, family stays. Hyundai's partnership helps make that possible," said Billy Sorochak, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire. "Hyundai's support ensures families facing the unimaginable have a place to stay together, close to the care their child needs. It's more than a donation, it's a commitment to compassion, stability, and the simple but powerful truth that healing happens best when families stay close."

Strengthening Food Security with Second Harvest

Hyundai has donated $60,000 to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia since 2022. The organization serves as the primary hunger‑relief network for the region, distributing food through partner agencies and operating programs that serve children, families, seniors, and people with disabilities. Hyundai and HMGMA employees also volunteered at the food bank to help with the Brown Bag for the Elderly program, which provides grocery assistance to seniors age 60 and older who are vulnerable to hunger. More than 300 bags were packed with groceries like hot cocoa, coffee, tea, and sugar packets to help seniors enjoy warm beverages at home.

Protecting Coastal Ecosystems with Ducks Unlimited

Since 2024, Hyundai has supported Ducks Unlimited with $40,000 in funding. The organization is the world's largest nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring wetlands—critical ecosystems that support waterfowl, enhance water quality, and strengthen climate resilience. Hyundai's support helps advance conservation projects that safeguard habitats across coastal Georgia.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is the corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principle of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the well-being of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time, talent, and resources to nonprofit organizations that support health, safety, education, and sustainability, fostering positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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