Hyundai Gives More Customers Personalization Options Through Digital Features and Services in the Bluelink Store

"The car is becoming one of the few places where people can reconnect with what they truly enjoy, whether that is the excitement of the World Cup, the nostalgia and optimism of PEANUTS, or simply feeling a little more present during everyday moments," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "At a time when so much technology competes for our attention, experiences like these can make the cabin feel more personal, more calming, and more emotionally connected to your life."

Hyundai Digital Features and Services

Digital Features and Services is Hyundai's on‑demand software platform that includes Display Themes for compatible vehicles. With this expansion, the platform is now available on six Hyundai vehicles, including most of the brand's highest‑volume models.

The Bluelink Store is an in-app marketplace that allows owners to buy and manage digital features to upgrade or customize Hyundai vehicles to better suit their unique personalities and needs.

Newly Eligible Vehicles

Digital Features and Services are now available on the following U.S. models:

What Customers Can Do

Eligible customers can browse, purchase, download, and activate software‑enabled features directly through the Bluelink App or website. Features are delivered via OTA updates and installed in‑vehicle by the customer.i

As part of this expansion, Hyundai is offering four Display Themes designed to personalize the look and feel of the driver display and infotainment touchscreen. Display Themes include customized colors, graphics, and animations that appear during vehicle startup and shutdown.

Available Display Themes:

"Nature" — A serene, nature‑inspired design focused on calm visuals and organic elements "Hyundai Pony" — A nostalgic tribute to Hyundai's first mass‑produced vehicle, the Giugiaro‑designed Hyundai Pony introduced in 1974 "PEANUTS Display Theme" — A set of three themes inspired by Snoopy and classic PEANUTS characters, blending road‑trip imagery with family‑friendly design elements "FIFA World Cup 2026™ Display Theme" — This all-new theme features the official FIFA World Cup 2026 logo alongside Boston Dynamics' Atlas® and Spot® robots. This theme will be available on a complimentary basis for U.S. customers to download and use through October 19, 2026.

Display Themes require Hyundai's embedded Connected Car Navigation Cockpit infotainment system. In the future, additional features and services will be added to the platform through the Bluelink Store. This YouTube video helps customers install Digital Features & Services.

How It Works

To use Digital Features & Services, customers must maintain an active Bluelink subscription and create a user profile in their vehicle before installation. Purchased features remain active for the life of the vehicle and transfer to subsequent owners if the vehicle is sold.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i Installation Conditions

• To use the product, you must complete the installation in the vehicle according to the installation guide provided after purchasing the digital specification.

• You must maintain your Bluelink subscription and use that account to create a user profile in your vehicle before you can install it.

• Temporary network or installation failures may happen in areas with weak network connection.

• When the theme is applied, text readability in certain menus may be reduced depending on specific conditions.

• When the display theme is applied, the Cluster Theme is fixed to "Simple" and cannot be changed to "Classic" or "Modern."

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America