Hyundai IONIQ 5 Named "Best EV Experience" in 2026 CarGurus Confidence Awards

Hyundai IONIQ 5 stands out in car shopping website's inaugural Confidence Awards

CarGurus honors IONIQ 5 for delivering the best real-world EV experience

2026 IONIQ 5 delivers up to an EPA ‑ estimated 318 miles i of all-electric range with rapid 350kW DC fast ‑ charging ii capability

IONIQ 5 is proudly assembled in the U.S. at Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Bryan County, GA

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America today announced that the 2026 Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been recognized with the "Best EV Experience" award in CarGurus' inaugural Confidence Awards. This new program highlights the top new vehicles that best meet the needs of today's car shoppers. IONIQ 5 is being honored for making electric vehicle ownership more intuitive, more confidence-inspiring and more accessible.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Savannah, Ga., on April 20, 2026. The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is photographed in Savannah, Ga., on April 20, 2026.

"CarGurus' recognition highlights why IONIQ 5 continues to stand out. It is designed for the market. It fits into daily life with fast, predictable charging, a flexible and spacious interior, and intuitive systems that create a stable and attainable experience," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy. "That is what helps to drive real adoption."

"The best EV experience isn't about the biggest battery or the fastest 0-60 — it's about a car that removes friction from your daily life," said David Undercoffler, head of consumer insights at CarGurus. "That was the standard we held every candidate to, and the Hyundai IONIQ 5 was the easy winner. Regardless of your budget, use case, charging habits, or experience with electric vehicles, the IONIQ 5 just does everything right."

Redefining the Electric Vehicle Segment

The Hyundai IONIQ 5, built on Hyundai Motor Group's dedicated E-GMP platform, continues to set benchmarks in the electric SUV segment with:

DC ultra-fast charging capability (10–80% in ~18 minutes under optimal conditions)

Standard NACS port for superior public charging station access

Spacious, flat-floor interior design optimized for comfort and flexibility

Advanced driver assistance and connectivity features

Distinctive retro-futuristic design language

Competitive real-world driving range and efficiency

Assembled in the U.S. quality

About CarGurus, Inc.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG) is the leading multinational automotive platform helping consumers and dealers confidently buy and sell vehicles. Founded in 2006 with a mission to bring more trust and transparency to car shopping, CarGurus is the No.1 visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.iii with the largest selection of inventory and network of dealers.iv CarGurus' unmatched selection, trusted automotive insights, and data-driven products and solutions support each shopper's journey — from online research and shopping to in-dealership decisions — to empower them at every step. And, by translating data from billions of monthly site interactions, CarGurus provides dealers a personalized, predictive intelligence platform with software solutions that helps them run their businesses more efficiently and profitably at all stages of inventory acquisition and pricing, marketing, and conversion to sale. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i EPA-estimated 318 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL/Limited RWD; 290 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 SE/SEL AWD; 269 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 Limited AWD; 259 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 XRT AWD; and 245 mile driving range for 2026 IONIQ 5 SE RWD (Standard Range). All figures are EPA estimates and based on a fully charged battery. For comparison purposes only. Battery capacity decreases with time and use. Actual range will vary based on a number of factors, including vehicle options, driving conditions and habits, vehicle and battery's condition, battery temperature and outside temperature.

ii Approximately 20 minutes to charge from 10% to 80% on a 350-kW, 800V DC ultra-fast charger using the CCS adapter included with the 2026 IONIQ 5. Actual charging time varies based on a number of factors, including current battery charge level, output of the charging unit, vehicle and battery settings, battery temperature and outside temperature. Ultra-fast charging stations are provided by independent companies and availability is not guaranteed.

iii Similarweb: Traffic and Engagement Report [Cars.com, Autotrader.com, TrueCar.com, CARFAX.com Listings (defined as CARFAX.com Total Visits minus Vehicle History Reports)], Q4 2025, U.S.

iv Compared to Autotrader.com , Cars.com, TrueCar.com, and CARFAX (Joreca as of December 31, 2025).

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America