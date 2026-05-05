Hyundai Sponsors BeachLife Festival and Donates $15,000 to Adopt the Arts Foundation

"We're excited to be part of the BeachLife Festival and creating a fun experience for concert goers right in our backyard," said Sean Gilpin, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. "But we're even prouder to work with the Adopt the Arts Foundation to support music education in California schools and help to nurture the next generation of musicians, some of whom might be on this stage one day."

On‑Stage Donation Presentation and Key Participants

During the concert, Hyundai Ambassador, Stryker from iHeartRadio's ALT 98.7 was joined on stage by Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations for Hyundai Motor North America, along with Adopt the Arts Founder and Grammy-Award winning musician Matt Sorum (Guns N' Roses, The Cult, Velvet Revolver) and actor John Stamos, Adopt the Arts ambassador, to present the donation. They were also joined by a group of students from local Adopt the Arts school Rosewood Avenue Elementary School. And while on stage, the students had the opportunity to introduce Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Ahead of the BeachLife Festival, Stryker and Ramirez also invited the students to join them at the local iHeart radio station for a behind-the-scenes tour of the radio station while surprising them with tickets to attend the festival.

Additional Funds Raised Through On‑Site Festival Activities

As part of the partnership with iHeartRadio, Hyundai also had an on-site activation at BeachLife where festival goers could enjoy a photo booth and interact with the Palisade and IONIQ 5 while participating in an exclusive auction. Through Hyundai's on‑site activation and exclusive auction at BeachLife, festivalgoers helped raise an additional $12,500, bringing the total contribution generated through the event to $27,500 in support of the Adopt the Arts Foundation.

About Hyundai's Commitment to the Arts

Hyundai has a strong history of supporting arts‑integrated learning through education‑focused initiatives that expand creative opportunities, strengthen student engagement, and complement broader investments in youth education and development. Hyundai's commitment to education reflects a belief in supporting well‑rounded learners who are inspired to be creative, curious, and lifelong learners. By investing in music and the arts, Hyundai supports students in building confidence, collaboration, and self‑expression – skills critical for success in school and for an innovative future.

About Adopt the Arts

Adopt the Arts Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing underserved elementary schools with high-quality music education, curriculum and resources that empowers students with the music knowledge to learn, develop and grow. For more information about Adopt the Arts, visit www.adoptthearts.org.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America