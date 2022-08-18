Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Car and Driver's 2022 EV of the Year Award

IONIQ 5 Bests 19 Top-rated Competitors in Car and Driver's Three Weeks of Testing

Car and Driver Editors Say IONIQ 5 is the Coolest New Design on the Road and Feels Like the Future

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Car and Driver's EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case.

The publication put 20 top-rated EVs through rigorous testing over a three-week period. IONIQ 5 took the No. 1 spot.

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Car and Driver's EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case. Tweet this The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Car and Driver’s EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case. The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Car and Driver’s EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case. The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned Car and Driver’s EV of the Year Award, adding another coveted honor to its trophy case.

"The IONIQ 5 is an attractive proposition for buyers who desire the performance, range, and charging speeds of far more expensive EVs at an accessible price," said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver.

The EV award uses the same criteria as Car and Driver's 10Best Awards. The winner must exceed the expectations of the Car and Driver editorial and testing teams in four key areas:

Value

Mission Fulfillment

Technology Advancement

Fun to Drive

"IONIQ 5 successfully launched our new family of IONIQ electric vehicles and exclusive Electric-Global Modular Platform that allows for more interior space and greater performance," said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "IONIQ 5 continues to satisfy customers and we will build on this momentum with the launch of the IONIQ 6 and 7. Accolades like the Car and Driver EV of the Year are particularly rewarding to the teams that designed and engineered IONIQ 5 to deliver standout charging speed, innovative features and driving dynamics."

Other contenders include Audi e-tron GT, BMW i4, BMW iX, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Chevrolet Bolt EUV, Cadillac Lyriq, Ford Mustang Mach-e GT, Ford F150 Lightning, GMC Hummer EV Pickup, Lucid Air Grand Touring, Mercedes EQS, Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo, Rivian R1T, Tesla Model S Plaid and Volvo C40 Recharge. Car and Driver employed instrumented testing, subjective evaluation and side-by-side comparison in both practicality and entertainment value.

The full story on Car and Driver's EV of the Year can be found here and in the new Sept. issue of the magazine, available now everywhere magazines are sold.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America