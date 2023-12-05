Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Spot on Car and Driver's 10Best Trucks and SUVs List for the Second Year in a Row

News provided by

Hyundai Motor America

05 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

  • Car and Driver Evaluates Each Contender Versus its Peers Using a 100-Point Scale, Basing Each Score on Intended Purpose, Value and Vehicle Operation

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai IONIQ 5 was awarded a coveted spot on Car and Driver's 10Best list for the second year in a row. The publication's 10Best list recognizes 2024's best trucks, sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) and crossover vehicles annually. As a previous winner, IONIQ 5 was invited to defend its spot on the list. This new 10Best honor adds to a long list of awards and accolades for the IONIQ 5 including Car and Driver's 2022 EV of the Year.   

Continue Reading
The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Nashville, Tenn. on May 27, 2022.
The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Nashville, Tenn. on May 27, 2022.
The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Nashville, Tenn. on May 27, 2022.
The IONIQ 5 is photographed in Nashville, Tenn. on May 27, 2022.

"Being recognized by Car and Driver on its 10Best Trucks and SUVs list for a second year in a row is especially gratifying because trucks and SUVs represent 80 percent of new-vehicle purchases in America today," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "We're excited that Car and Driver's editors have again validated that IONIQ 5's impressive range, sleek design, superior technology, and best-in-class ultra-fast charging capabilities combine to make this model one of the best choices for anyone looking for an SUV. IONIQ 5 is one of the most-awarded EVs on the market."

"The Ioniq 5's fast charging speeds and responsive acceleration continue to make us smile, but it successfully defends its spot on the 10Best list this year because it combines value, space, refinement, and efficiency in a way that escapes other five-passenger SUVs," said Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief, Car and Driver.

Car and Driver 10Best List
Car and Driver's signature 10Best award isn't just about what's new this year. Previous winners have the chance to return to defend their spot on the list. To compete for 10Best, vehicles must be on sale in the month of January 2024 and have a starting price (including any federal tax and destination charges) under $110,000. After two weeks of driving more than 80 new cars, trucks, and SUVs that meet those criteria, the Car and Driver editors assign each vehicle a score of zero to 100. The votes are tallied and averaged to arrive at the 10Best of 2024.

Full coverage of the Car and Driver 10Best lists can be found in the January issue, available everywhere by December 26, and online at CarandDriver.com here (10Best Cars) and here (10Best Trucks and SUVs).

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Also from this source

Hyundai Motor America Reports Historic November 2023 Sales

Hyundai Motor America Reports Historic November 2023 Sales

Hyundai Motor America reported best-ever total November sales of 70,079 units, an 11% increase compared with November 2022. This is the 16th month in ...
Hyundai Motor North America's Olabisi Boyle Named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star

Hyundai Motor North America's Olabisi Boyle Named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star

Olabisi Boyle, vice president of product planning and mobility strategy for Hyundai Motor North America, was named a 2023 Automotive News All-Star in ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.