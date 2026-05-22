Hyundai Marks 10th Annual National Salute to America's Heroes with $100,000 Donation to Folds of Honor

Hyundai Announces $100,000 Donation to Folds of Honor

As part of this milestone year, Hyundai will contribute $100,000 to Folds of Honor, doubling its 2025 donation. The contribution will help provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen and disabled service members, reinforcing Hyundai's deep commitment to the military community and to the families who serve alongside those in uniform.

"At Hyundai, we are proud to stand with the service members, veterans, first responders, and military families whose sacrifice and commitment inspire our nation," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "This year's event is especially meaningful as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, Hyundai's 40 years in America, and our nation's 250th anniversary. We are also honored to deepen our support for military families with a $100,000 donation to Folds of Honor, reflecting our enduring commitment to those who serve and the loved ones who support them."

Ten Years of the National Salute to America's Heroes

Now in its 10th year, the National Salute to America's Heroes has become one of the nation's premier Memorial Day Weekend traditions as a powerful tribute that brings together spectacular air, sea, and land demonstrations with moments of reflection, gratitude, and patriotism. For Hyundai, the 2026 event represents not only 10 years of support for this extraordinary celebration, but also an opportunity to honor 40 years of investing in America during a historic national milestone.

"We are deeply honored to continue supporting this remarkable Memorial Day tradition and to pay tribute to America's heroes in a way that is both meaningful and memorable," said Sean Gilpin, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "As Hyundai marks four decades in America, we remain committed to creating opportunities, investing in communities, and showing up for the military families whose strength and sacrifice help define this country."

"There is no better time than Memorial Day Weekend to honor our military and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our freedom," said Mickey Markoff, executive producer, Hyundai Air & Sea Show. "Celebrating the 10th anniversary of this event while recognizing Hyundai's 40 years in America and the beginning of America250 makes this year's tribute especially significant."

Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Headlining the National Salute to America's Heroes celebration is the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, proudly known as The Greatest Show Above the Earth®. Free and open to the public, the event returns to Miami Beach with immersive Hyundai activations honoring the U.S. military and first responders alongside world-class air demonstrations, capability exercises, and interactive experiences throughout the Patriot Display Village.

Located between 12th and 13th Streets, the Hyundai Hangar will serve as Hyundai's signature patriotic-themed consumer experience, featuring the 2026 IONIQ 9 and IONIQ 6 N alongside interactive activities, themed giveaways, a hydration station, and a collaborative Letters to Heroes writing station encouraging guests to send messages to U.S. troops.

Outside the Hangar, guests can experience the 2026 Palisade XRT Pro and 2026 Santa Fe XRT on display next to a custom Hyundai-branded sandcastle photo opportunity. Across the event footprint, specially wrapped Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, and Santa Cruz vehicles will pay tribute to the six branches of the military and first responders, extending Hyundai's patriotic presence throughout the event experience.

Following the daytime festivities, Hyundai's Memorial Day Weekend celebration continues Saturday evening with the complimentary U.S. Air Force SaluteFest on Ocean Drive, featuring patriotic entertainment, a 3D projection mapping experience, pyro parachute jumps by the U.S. Army Golden Knights and British Red Devils, performances by the New World Symphony Orchestra and U.S. Air Force Band, a 1,000-piece drone show, fireworks, and a headlining concert by country music group Parmalee.

Hyundai's Commitment to the Military Community

Beyond Memorial Day Weekend, Hyundai demonstrates its steadfast support for the U.S. Military through its Stars and Stripes employee resource group, dedicated to recognizing veterans, active-duty service members, and their families within the company. Furthermore, Hyundai's Veteran Employment Transition program actively seeks to recruit military veterans for parts and service positions at Hyundai dealerships. The company offers veterans complimentary access to its factory training centers across the United States, providing both in-person and online courses. This initiative enables veterans to begin their automotive career journey even before transitioning out of the military.

Hyundai also offers discounts for eligible active duty, reservist/National Guard, veteran, and retired U.S. military personnel through its special military program. Hyundai offers a $500 incentive to the military and first responders on all its vehicles. For additional details, please visit Hyundai Military Program and Hyundai First Responders Program.

Hyundai Motor America continues to earn national recognition for its support of veterans, active-duty military personnel, and their families. In 2026, Hyundai was honored as a VETS Indexes 4 Star Employer and as a VIQTORY Military Friendly® Silver Employer and Military Spouse Friendly® Employer, reflecting its commitment to fostering a military-friendly workplace and providing meaningful career opportunities and flexibility for military spouses.

Additionally, Hyundai was named to the 2025 Military Times Best for Vets: Employers list, which recognizes organizations with exemplary support for veterans and military-connected employees as well as one of U.S. Veterans Magazine's "2025 Top Employers" for its commitment to hiring and supporting veterans. These achievements underscore Hyundai's ongoing dedication to creating opportunities for veterans and military families, promoting an inclusive workplace, and supporting those who have served our nation.

Hyundai's Commitment to America

Hyundai's commitment to America extends far beyond its vehicles. Hyundai continues to invest in the people, communities, and industries that drive the nation forward. Reinforcing that long term commitment, Hyundai Motor Group announced a $26 billion investment in the United States from 2025 to 2028 to expand automotive production, strengthen parts, logistics and steel capabilities, advance future industries such as robotics and energy infrastructure, and support a more localized, resilient supply chain.

This latest investment builds on $20.5 billion previously invested in the United States, which has helped create more than 570,000 jobs, and is expected to generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect job opportunities across related industries. Hyundai's growing U.S. footprint includes major manufacturing operations in Alabama and Georgia, advanced research and development capabilities in Michigan, and a nationwide network of more than 855 dealers, all reflecting Hyundai's confidence in the future of the American automotive industry and its enduring commitment to American workers, consumers, and communities.

About National Salute to America's Heroes

The National Salute to America's Heroes presented by Hyundai is a nationwide two-day celebration of the true spirit of Memorial Day, held in Miami Beach, Florida, and featuring the Hyundai Air & Sea Show. Held annually over Memorial Day Weekend, the event focuses on honoring and paying tribute to the military, who protect the freedoms of all Americans.

For more information and event updates, visit USASalute.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor America