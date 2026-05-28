Hyundai Mobis Adopts Open Source for Mobility Software Development… Driving the Establishment of a Global Standard Platform!

- Participates in the largest automotive open-source project to develop an SDV software platform and standardize foundational technologies

- First application of an open-source development approach in which new software technologies are publicly disclosed to encourage developers around the world to participate and improve them

- Hardware-to-software transition begins to bear fruit…Strengthening added value and external credibility as a developer of global standard platforms

SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) is accelerating mobility software development through the adoption of an open-source approach. By publicly releasing internally developed technologies, the company aims to enable more developers to create added value based on Hyundai Mobis' software and ultimately establish it as an industry standard.

To this end, Hyundai Mobis announced on 28th that it has joined the SDV Working Group under the Eclipse Foundation, the world's largest nonprofit open-source development association, and will participate in the S-Core Project to develop an SDV software platform in earnest.

The S-Core Project is a global initiative launched primarily by European companies in late 2024 to standardize foundational technologies such as software platforms and middleware. It is the first open-source-based software platform development project to meet ASIL-B, the automotive industry's functional safety standard.

Currently, a total of 13 companies are participating in the project and prioritizing the implementation of core technologies required for SDVs, as standardized foundational technologies are essential for accelerating the development of applications such as autonomous driving. Under the common objective, participating companies are also working to prevent redundant investments while improving system stability.

The most distinctive feature of the S-Core Project is that it applies an open-source development approach, previously used primarily in the IT industry, to the mobility sector. Participating companies disclose some of their software technologies, allowing developers around the world to freely use and improve them. In other words, collective intelligence is leveraged to develop highly versatile and standardized software.

Another reason companies disclose coding technologies that constitute intellectual property is the potential to create both tangible and intangible added value. By encouraging more developers to use their software, companies can increase the likelihood of their technologies becoming global standards.

Hyundai Mobis put significant meaning on publicly releasing its development code for the first time through participation in the global open-source project. This reflects the company's technological leadership, built by shifting its R&D focus from hardware to software over the years. In addition, Hyundai Mobis' participation in the project, which has been led primarily by European companies, is expected to help expand the project's applicability in the Asian market.

The technology Hyundai Mobis plans to disclose is a so-called "container solution" that minimizes interference between software within the Linux operating system. The technology effectively creates partitions between a wide range of software in SDVs, packaging them individually so they can operate quickly without affecting one another.

The container solution is known to be more than 10 times faster than existing technologies in automotive controller environments. The company has also secured an always-on integrity assurance function to prevent software tampering caused by external intrusions and other risks.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China, and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Mobis