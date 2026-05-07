Hyundai Mobis Develops Power Electric Systems Ready to All EV Models

- Following the high-performance, high-efficiency 250-kilowatt (kW) class, the company has successfully developed a 160-kW class PE system as a universal model on its own.

- As an automotive supplier, the company has secured the capability to handle everything from design to production for PE systems, planning to establish a lineup of three models, including a 120 kW version, by the first half of the year

- With this development, the company expands its electrification portfolio from battery systems to drive systems, planning to pursue orders from global customers

SEOUL, South Korea, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) has successfully developed a 160-kilowatt (kW) Power Electric (PE) system for general-purpose models, following its high-performance 250-kW PE system. Hyundai Mobis plans to complete the development of a 120-kW PE system tailored for small mobility vehicles by the first half of this year. This is expected to establish a drive system lineup covering all types of electric vehicles while further enhancing Hyundai Mobis' global competitiveness in electrification components.

While Hyundai Mobis had previously handled mass production of PE systems based on orders from customers, it has now secured the design technology for each auto component of the PE system through in-house R&D and is unveiling its own drive models. The PE system is a core auto component equivalent to the powertrain of an internal combustion engine and consists of a motor, inverter, and reduction gear.

During the development of its proprietary PE system model, Hyundai Mobis focused on standardizing key auto components and modularizing them. These include the stator for the drive motor, the inverter, and the power module, which is a bundle of power semiconductors.

This system-level standard model offers advantages in terms of scalability, as it can be applied to various vehicle models through a platform-like approach. This is more efficient than the strategy of developing a new powertrain for each new vehicle launch. As the number of electric vehicle models increases, this approach is expected to be advantageous for future mass production. This method differs from the traditional approach used by Global Automakers, where they collaborated with individual automotive suppliers to develop component technologies and assemble the PE system.

Hyundai Mobis plans to proactively propose the PE system developed in this manner to its global customers. It is reported that some overseas customers have already shown significant interest. While Hyundai Mobis has previously secured orders for battery systems from global customers, this development allows the company to expand its electrification portfolio into the powertrain sector. The company also expects improved profitability as it is now capable of both design and mass production.

The PE system developed by Hyundai Mobis has a maximum output of 160 kilowatts, which is equivalent to 215 horsepower in internal combustion engine terms. This level of performance is suitable for application in most electric vehicles currently in mass production. If two PE systems are installed on the front and rear axles, the maximum output is doubled.

Despite developing the PE system as a universal model, Hyundai Mobis has improved its performance. Specific power, measured as power output per unit weight, increased by about 16%, while the system's overall volume was reduced by nearly 20%. This was achieved through the extensive use of modular design technology and standard auto components. The company also improved the motor structure by applying new cooling technology and developed a power module utilizing power semiconductors that maximize energy efficiency.

Prior to this, Hyundai Mobis had already completed the development of a high-efficiency, high-output 250-kilowatt-class PE system last year.

The company successfully pursued development with the goal of creating a high-performance product that secures a competitive edge over rivals in various aspects, including maximum output, motor torque, and cooling structure.

Following the 160-kilowatt and 250-kilowatt PE systems, Hyundai Mobis plans to complete the development of a 120-kilowatt PE system tailored for compact cars within the first half of this year. This system is characterized by minimized size and weight compared to the other two models, while also offering price competitiveness tailored to emerging markets.

With this, Hyundai Mobis will have a complete lineup of drive systems covering all types of electric vehicles, from small mobility solutions to high-performance vehicles. This will not only enable the company to meet the diverse needs of its customers but also allow for a differentiated product strategy tailored to specific purposes.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China, and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com.

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SOURCE Hyundai Mobis