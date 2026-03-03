Hyundai Mobis Invites 10 Global Customers to Swedish Winter Testing Ground to Showcase Core Technologies in Extreme Cold Conditions

Hyundai Mobis invited about 100 representatives from European and North American customers to its Swedish winter testing ground

The company is demonstrating integrated demo vehicles featuring core auto components, including braking and steering systems

The Swedish test center celebrates its 20th anniversary this year since 2006

ARJEPLOG, Sweden, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on 3rd that it is hosting a technology showcase at its winter testing ground in Sweden for global customers. The event, which started last weekend, will continue for ten days and is expected to attract around 100 representatives from 10 European and North American customers.

Exterior view of Hyundai Mobis’ winter testing ground in Sweden.

Hyundai Mobis is showcasing new products currently under order discussions or scheduled for supply by integrating them into demo vehicles. Through driving evaluations, the company aims to identify customer needs. As requirements vary by customer, the company is expected to accelerate the supply and development of specialized core auto components tailored to each customer.

Global customers have dispatched a large number of representatives, including engineers and purchasing managers. Representatives who recently experienced the demo vehicles equipped with Hyundai Mobis' core auto components, such as braking and steering systems, expressed strong satisfaction. In particular, European customers showed significant interest in the company's next-generation integrated braking system, which is scheduled for mass production later this year.

The event is made possible by Hyundai Mobis' winter testing ground in Sweden, located near major global customers. The Swedish winter testing ground spans approximately 1.7 million square meters and features 14 tracks designed to simulate snow-covered and icy road conditions. The facility is also equipped with a workshop facility, enabling real-time adjustments based on customer feedback.

Arjeplog, a small town in Sweden in Northern Europe approximately 7,000 kilometers from Korea, hosts winter testing grounds primarily operated by European automakers. Among global automotive suppliers, only a limited number operate such facilities.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Hyundai Mobis' Swedish winter testing ground. The company aims to demonstrate to global customers that its core component competitiveness is backed by large-scale R&D investment and a rigorous localized quality verification system. Through these efforts, Hyundai Mobis expects to expand joint pre-development projects for core auto components prior to new vehicle launches.

Since 2006, Hyundai Mobis has deployed large-scale R&D teams to the site annually from January to March to validate core auto components and advanced technologies. This year, more than 80 vehicles were transported to Sweden and approximately 60 projects are being conducted on-site. Testing focuses on assessing the performance of auto components under development in extreme cold conditions, the detection accuracy of autonomous driving sensors, and the verification of control units and algorithms under development.

About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China, and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com

Media Contact

Choon Kee Hwang : [email protected]

Jihyun Han : [email protected]

SOURCE Hyundai Mobis