Hyundai Mobis Unveils Electric Vehicle Solutions Elevating Electric Consumption Efficiency, Design, and Convenience

SEOUL, South Korea, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fierce global competition is accelerating the advent of the electric vehicle (EV) era by improving electric consumption efficiency (ECE). Alongside the fundamental challenge of enhancing battery performance, various other approaches are being explored continuously, with improvements in aerodynamic performance to reduce air resistance also gaining attention.

The Integrated Front Face Module developed by Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis (KRX 012330) announced on the 14th that it has developed an "Integrated Front Face Module" that maintains the traditional grille design while reducing air resistance and securing design diversity. The Front Face refers to the front part of the vehicle, where the lamps, grille, and hood are located.

Hyundai Mobis has incorporated various cutting-edge technologies into this integrated module, including an aerodynamic system that reduces air resistance and improves ECE. Notable features include a LiDAR that protrudes outward only during driving for design and sensor protection and an automatic charger retrieval feature that retrieves the charger after charging is completed.

This next-generation EV technology is being lauded as a pioneering example of enhancing performance, design, and convenience and constructing the vehicle's front end as a total package.

A Triple Upgrade in Range Improvement, Design Marketability, and Charging Convenience

The most distinctive feature is a system that automatically opens and closes parts like the grille and hood, reducing air resistance during high-speed driving and improving ECE. This system, which allows the intake of external air and the exhaust of air after heat exchange, improves battery cooling efficiency, and controls the airflow. This combined aerodynamic system extends the electric vehicle's range by approximately 20 km.

Electric vehicles typically adopt a streamlined design focused on reducing air resistance by eliminating the radiator grille, leading to a somewhat uniform appearance among passenger electric vehicles. Hyundai Mobis has differentiated itself by maintaining the traditional grille design while improving aerodynamic performance. Additionally, integrating design elements such as LED lighting has enhanced marketability. This technology is particularly beneficial for SUV and CUV electric vehicles, where lowering the vehicle height is challenging.

Technologies have also been applied to enhance design cohesion by preventing external contamination and impact on sensors. The LiDAR, hidden inside the grille when not in use, protrudes only during driving, achieving both LiDAR protection and an improvement in the front-end design marketability of the vehicle.

Another standout feature is the semi-automatic charging system. Simply plugging in the charger initiates the process, and after complete charging, the charger retrieval and the closing of the charging area's cap/cover occur automatically. This feature reduces the inconvenience of users manually finishing during charging, presenting an alternative with better cost-effectiveness than charging robots.

Hyundai Mobis is reinventing itself as a 'Mobility Solution Provider' tailored to customers' needs, focusing on future mobility core technologies represented by electrification, autonomous driving, and IVI. The company is intensifying its efforts to penetrate foreign markets and expand its order book, achieving USD 9.22 billion in orders from global automakers last year, accelerating its long-term growth strategy.



About Hyundai Mobis

Hyundai Mobis is the global no. 6 automotive supplier, headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company's products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics. Hyundai Mobis operates its R&D headquarters in Korea, with four technology centers in the United States, Germany, China and India. For more information, please visit the website at http://www.mobis.com/

