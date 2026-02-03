Hyundai Models Impress Car and Driver, Claim Eight 2026 Editors' Choice Awards

Honors span a variety of powertrains and bodystyles, including EVs, SUVs, hybrids, and performance models

Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earns new Editors' Choice recognition, building on the Palisade's back-to-back Editors' Choice wins and its 2026 10Best Trucks & SUVs Award

Best in every segment: Editors' Choice highlights the market's top vehicles for today's car shoppers

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today announced it has earned eight 2026 Editors' Choice Awards from the automotive experts at Car and Driver, reinforcing the brand's reputation for offering one of the most well-rounded and competitive lineups in the industry. The legendary publication's annual Editors' Choice Awards guide consumers to the market's best vehicles by recognizing models that deliver exceptional performance, value, and real-world usability across dozens of segments. Among this year's highlights, the all-new Hyundai Palisade and Palisade Hybrid both earned Editors' Choice recognition, reaffirming their leadership in the three-row SUV segment. The all-new IONIQ 9 also makes its first appearance on the list, one of three Hyundai EVs to be honored this year.

The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid SUV photographed in California City, Calif. on Mar. 4, 2025.

Car and Driver Editors' Choice 2026 Hyundai Models

"These awards matter because they reflect how vehicles truly show up in people's lives. At Hyundai, we design for everyday confidence," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "From electrified mobility to family SUVs and performance vehicles, our products combine intentional design, advanced technology, and a trust you can feel behind the wheel. We believe that great vehicles aren't just engineered, they are lived in."

"Our Editors' Choice award is reserved for vehicles that achieve a rating of nine out of ten stars in Car and Driver testing—it's the honor roll of the automotive world," said Rich Ceppos, director, Car and Driver Buyer's Guide. "Hyundai's eight winners span the gamut from hot, enthusiast driver's cars to handsomely outfitted SUVs to a pair of EVs. It's a broad swath of compelling products, ones that shoppers would be smart to consider."

These honors build on a major achievement late last year, when the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid was named to Car and Driver's prestigious 10Best Trucks and SUVs list, among the publication's highest distinctions. With back-to-back Editors' Choice wins and a 10Best award, the Palisade stands as one of the most consistently lauded vehicles in its segment, highlighting its blend of efficiency, refinement, capability, and premium comfort.

