Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking January 2026 Sales

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America began 2026 with a record‑setting January, reporting U.S. total sales of 55,624 units, an increase of 2% compared with January 2025. The milestone was supported by surging hybrid demand, strong electrified performance and continued strength across Hyundai's core SUVs, which accounted for 77% of total sales. Santa Fe and the all-new Palisade posted standout results, reinforcing the SUV family's leadership in the market.

"Hyundai delivered a powerful start to 2026, achieving the best January in our history. Despite challenging weather conditions across the country, our teams and dealers continued to meet customer demand, driving total sales up 2% year over year," said Randy Parker, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. "Hybrid demand was the star of the month, up more than 60%, showing just how strongly customers are embracing the strength, efficiency and advanced technology of our electrified lineup. This momentum gives us a powerful springboard into 2026 as we continue to expand choice and deliver the vehicles customers want most."

Jan-26 Jan-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Hyundai 55,624 54,503 +2 % 55,624 54,503 +2 %

January Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Jan-26 Jan-25 % Chg 2026

YTD 2025

YTD % Chg Elantra 9,091 8,866 +3 % 9,091 8,866 +3 % Ioniq 5 2,126 2,250 -6 % 2,126 2,250 -6 % Ioniq 6 344 871 -61 % 344 871 -61 % Ioniq 9 580 0 - 580 0 - Kona 5,321 4,365 +22 % 5,321 4,365 +22 % Palisade 8,604 6,687 +29 % 8,604 6,687 +29 % Santa Cruz 1,212 1,786 -32 % 1,212 1,786 -32 % Santa Fe 9,011 8,296 +9 % 9,011 8,296 +9 % Sonata 3,140 4,757 -34 % 3,140 4,757 -34 % Tucson 14,428 15,025 -4 % 14,428 15,025 -4 % Venue 1,767 1,600 +10 % 1,767 1,600 +10 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, several cutting-edge R&D facilities and more than 855 independent dealers. These operations are part of Hyundai Motor Group, which is investing $26 billion in the U.S. from 2025 to 2028. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

