Hyundai Motor America Presents "The Dream Lives" Program Honoring The Life And Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King During The 50th Anniversary Of His Assassination

"We are committed to diversity and inclusion and are honored to be a part of the MLK50 activities in Memphis, TN," said Zafar Brooks, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, Hyundai Motor America. "The life and legacy of Dr. King continues to inspire us. He believed that we are stronger together and we at Hyundai stand in support to bring the communities in which we live and work together."

From April 1st - April 3rd, there are a host of activities celebrating MLK50. The NAACP and its members will participate in several events throughout the week including "The Dream Lives," joined by NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson.

"As we chart the course of the future, it is still important to recognize the pivotal moments that have shifted the course of history in America," says Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "We are excited to join Hyundai in celebrating the iconic leaders of the Civil Rights movement and preserving the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King for generations to come."

What: "The Dream Lives"



When: Monday, April 2, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm



Where: Temple of Deliverance

369 GE Patterson Ave,

Memphis, TN 38126

CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:

Bishop Charles M. Blake Sr., Presiding Bishop of COGIC

Rep. Steve Cohen, U.S. Congressman

Bishop Milton Hawkins, Temple of Deliverance COGIC

Dr. Alvin O'Neal Jackson, Senior Pastor, Park Avenue Christian Church

Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH

Mr. Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP

Ms. Tiffany Lostin, NAACP Youth and College Director

Mrs. Louise Patterson, Evangelist

Dr. Gina Stewart, Christ Missionary Baptist Church

Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr., 52nd Bishop Christian Methodist Episcopal Church

RSVP: Free and Open To the Public www.MLK50NAACP.eventbrite.com

