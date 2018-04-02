Hyundai Motor America Presents "The Dream Lives" Program Honoring The Life And Legacy Of Dr. Martin Luther King During The 50th Anniversary Of His Assassination

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, April 2, 2018 - Hyundai Motor America, in partnership with the NAACP, Rainbow Push Coalition and Temple of Deliverance COGIC will host a special MLK50 program paying homage to the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. titled "The Dream Lives." Among the many MLK50 events, this program will feature leading civil rights activists, faith-based community and local elected officials who will provide reflections on the influence and impact of Dr. King. Hosted by local radio personality Stan Bell (V101), the program will feature special performances by the TOD choir, Josh Bracy and Power Anointed Praise, along with special guest, international recording artist and multi-GRAMMY award winner, Michelle Williams.
"We are committed to diversity and inclusion and are honored to be a part of the MLK50 activities in Memphis, TN," said Zafar Brooks, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility and Diversity & Inclusion, Hyundai Motor America. "The life and legacy of Dr. King continues to inspire us. He believed that we are stronger together and we at Hyundai stand in support to bring the communities in which we live and work together."
From April 1st - April 3rd, there are a host of activities celebrating MLK50. The NAACP and its members will participate in several events throughout the week including "The Dream Lives," joined by NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson.
"As we chart the course of the future, it is still important to recognize the pivotal moments that have shifted the course of history in America," says Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of the NAACP. "We are excited to join Hyundai in celebrating the iconic leaders of the Civil Rights movement and preserving the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King for generations to come."
What:
"The Dream Lives"
When:
Monday, April 2, 2018 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm
Where:
Temple of Deliverance
369 GE Patterson Ave,
Memphis, TN 38126
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:
Bishop Charles M. Blake Sr., Presiding Bishop of COGIC
Rep. Steve Cohen, U.S. Congressman
Bishop Milton Hawkins, Temple of Deliverance COGIC
Dr. Alvin O'Neal Jackson, Senior Pastor, Park Avenue Christian Church
Reverend Jesse L. Jackson, Rainbow PUSH
Mr. Derrick Johnson, President and CEO, NAACP
Ms. Tiffany Lostin, NAACP Youth and College Director
Mrs. Louise Patterson, Evangelist
Dr. Gina Stewart, Christ Missionary Baptist Church
Bishop Henry M. Williamson, Sr., 52nd Bishop Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
RSVP: Free and Open To the Public www.MLK50NAACP.eventbrite.com
Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.
