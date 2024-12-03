Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking November 2024 Sales

Best-ever total and retail November sales; total sales increase 8% ; retail climbs 15%

Year-over-year retail sales of EVs jump 77%; Hybrid retail sales increase 104%

Best month ever for IONIQ 5

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported record-breaking total November sales of 76,008 units, an 8% increase compared with November 2023. Hyundai set total sales records in November for Santa Fe HEV (+64%), Tucson PHEV (+23%), Tucson HEV (+227%), IONIQ 5 (+110%) and Elantra N (+140%), Hybrid vehicle total sales jumped 114%, while total EV sales grew 70%. This was the best-ever month for Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and IONIQ 5.

Retail sales for November 2024 set new records climbing 15%. EV retail sales increased 77% year-over-year, hybrid retail sales grew by 104% and electrified (EV, hybrid, plug-in hybrid) retail sales jumped 92%.

"Hyundai delivered an exceptional sales month, driven by the strong performance of our EV and hybrid vehicles," said Randy Parker, CEO of Hyundai Motor America. "Customers continue to be attracted to Hyundai's diverse vehicle lineup which can meet a variety of customer needs. We also saw significant interest and excitement for the worldwide debut of the U.S.-built IONIQ 9 and we can't wait to bring it to market next year."

November Total Sales Summary

Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Hyundai 76,008 70,079 +8 % 758,304 726,031 +4 %

November Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales Vehicles Nov-24 Nov-23 % Chg 2024 YTD 2023 YTD % Chg Elantra 11,344 8,813 +29 % 125,113 125,572 -0 % Ioniq 5 4,989 2,372 +110 % 39,805 30,657 +30 % Ioniq 6 1,121 1,386 -19 % 11,055 10,943 +1 % Kona 6,133 6,991 -12 % 76,326 71,436 +7 % Palisade 8,982 9,185 -2 % 99,757 75,113 +33 % Santa Cruz 2,393 2,396 -0 % 29,991 34,034 -12 % Santa Fe 12,376 13,497 -8 % 105,701 119,359 -11 % Sonata 6,971 2,321 +200 % 61,701 42,122 +46 % Tucson 20,178 21,382 -6 % 185,954 190,200 -2 % Venue 1,521 1,716 -11 % 22,808 26,342 -13 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision. Hyundai has significant operations in the U.S., including its North American headquarters in California, the Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama assembly plant, the all-new Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, and several cutting-edge R&D facilities. These operations, combined with those of Hyundai's 835 independent dealers, contribute $20.1 billion annually and 190,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, according to a recent economic impact report. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America