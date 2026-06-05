Hyundai Motor Announces Largest-Ever Mobility and Robotics Deployment for FIFA World Cup™

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Hyundai Motor Company

Jun 05, 2026, 09:37 ET

  • Building on a 27-year FIFA partnership, Hyundai Motor will support FIFA World Cup 2026™ as the Official Mobility Partner, deploying its largest-ever tournament fleet of 994 passenger vehicles and 506 buses
  • Introducing Hyundai Motor's first official robotics deployment at a FIFA tournament as FIFA's Official Robotics Partner following the 2023 partnership renewal
  • Four customized Boston Dynamics Spot® robots support autonomous patrol and monitoring functions at FIFA World Cup 2026™ venues

SEOUL, South Korea, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today announced its largest-ever deployment of mobility and robotics solutions for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, extending the legacy of its 27-year partnership with FIFA.

As a long-standing FIFA partner, Hyundai Motor continues to build on nearly three decades of collaboration by expanding its role beyond mobility to include robotics and next-generation technologies, supporting tournament operations across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The 2026 tournament also marks the first major activation under Hyundai Motor's renewed role as FIFA's Official Robotics Partner, reinforcing the company's vision for smart mobility and innovation on the world stage.

"As FIFA prepares to host the largest World Cup ever—spanning three countries and 16 host cities—our 27-year partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, innovation and global collaboration. As both a mobility and robotics partner, Hyundai Motor is proud to support tournament operations through seamless transportation and advanced robotics solutions that enhance the overall event experience."Sungwon Jee Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company

How Large is Hyundai Motor's Fleet Deployment for FIFA World Cup 2026™?

The fleet, which includes 994 passenger vehicles and 506 buses, will support transportation for national teams, officials, tournament operations and media across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, helping enable seamless logistics and showcasing Hyundai Motor's large-scale mobility capabilities.

The fleet will primarily consist of the following models, with hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) variants available on select models:

  • PALISADE
  • SANTA FE
  • TUCSON
  • SANTA CRUZ
  • KONA
  • SONATA
  • ELANTRA
  • CRETA
  • CRETA GRAND
  • GENESIS GV80

This innovative and award-winning lineup underscores Hyundai Motor's full-spectrum mobility capabilities, delivering seamless, reliable and efficient transportation across one of the world's largest sporting events.

What Makes This Deployment Significant for Hyundai Motor's Robotics Vision?

The FIFA World Cup 2026™ marks a transformative moment for Hyundai Motor's robotics strategy, with the first official deployment of Boston Dynamics Spot® robots at tournament venues — reflecting the company's expanded role as FIFA's Official Robotics Partner and its vision for the future of smart mobility and robotics.

A total of four customized Spot robots will be deployed to support FIFA's security operations:

  • Locations: International Broadcast Center (Dallas); and New York–New Jersey Stadium
  • Functions:
    • Autonomous patrol operations
    • Real-time site monitoring and inspection
  • System: Powered by Enterprise Asset Management kit with industrial inspection and Enterprise Asset Management applications

This deployment highlights Hyundai Motor's focus on scalable, real-world robotics applications, improving operational efficiency and safety in complex, high-density environments.

To learn more about Hyundai Motor's FIFA World Cup 2026™ campaign, "Next Starts Now," visit Hyundai Motor's "Next Starts Now" brand journal article.

About Hyundai Motor Company
Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation beyond mobility through advanced robotics and physical AI. The company invests in new technologies to bring about revolutionary solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai Motor will continue its commitment to carbon reduction as a full lineup provider with industry-leading ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:
https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

Follow our Hyundai Global Newsroom Instagram channel @hyundai_mediahub

Visit the Hyundai Media_Hub for more content

Disclaimer: Hyundai Motor Company believes the information contained herein to be accurate at the time of release. However, the company may upload new or updated information if required and assumes that it is not liable for the accuracy of any information interpreted and used by the reader.

 

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company

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