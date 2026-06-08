Hyundai Motor Company and FIFA Museum Welcome Visitors to "Legacies of Champions" Fan Experience at Rockefeller Center During FIFA World Cup 2026™

The opening event was attended by Gianni Infantino, FIFA President; Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company; Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum; and FIFA Legends Marco Materazzi, Christian Vieri, and Roberto Baggio. The program included official remarks, a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and a trophy unveiling, highlighting a defining moment in FIFA World Cup™ history while inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

The special exhibition will be open from June 11 to July 19, bringing together nearly a century of FIFA World Cup™ history, Hyundai Motor's 27-year partnership with FIFA, immersive fan experiences and robotics-powered exhibits. As part of Hyundai Motor Company's global "Next Starts Now" campaign, the exhibition brings together football (soccer), culture and future innovation through immersive storytelling and interactive experiences.

"Hyundai Motor Company has long supported football - a sport that anyone can enjoy with just a ball, and one that embodies teamwork and passion. This exhibition represents more than a celebration of that football history. It reflects how football connects and inspires people from one generation to the next. This is exactly what "Next Starts Now" means to us" — Sungwon Jee, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Hyundai Motor Company

"We are excited to welcoming football fans from around the world to our special exhibition at Rockefeller Center during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ to connect, inspire and share the magic of the beautiful game. Thanks to Hyundai, the FIFA Museum is now in New York to celebrate football's heritage and culture together for the fifth consecutive time in the host country during a major World Cup tournament." — Marco Fazzone, Managing Director of the FIFA Museum

What Can Visitors Experience at the Exhibition?

The FIFA Museum Presented by Hyundai offers a free, immersive experience that celebrates nearly a century of FIFA World Cup™ history while showcasing Hyundai Motor's longstanding partnership with FIFA. The exhibition features:

Iconic artifacts and jerseys from FIFA archives spanning from the 1930 inaugural tournament to the present day

from FIFA archives spanning from the 1930 inaugural tournament to the present day Interactive storytelling that illustrates how each FIFA World Cup™ has shaped global sport and inspired generations

that illustrates how each FIFA World Cup™ has shaped global sport and inspired generations Curated displays highlighting champions across decades and the cultural significance of the tournament

highlighting champions across decades and the cultural significance of the tournament Hyundai Motor's long-standing 27-year partnership with FIFA and contributions to the global game

and contributions to the global game A robotics-driven reinterpretation of iconic FIFA World Cup™ moments through interactive exhibits and storytelling

How Does the Exhibition Showcase Hyundai Motor's Vision for the Next Generation?

As the FIFA Museum's exclusive presenting partner for exhibitions held in FIFA World Cup™ host countries, Hyundai Motor is helping create experiences that connect football heritage with innovation and inspire future generations.

The exhibition features Hyundai Motor's global fan campaign, "Be There With Hyundai," which celebrates the next generation of football supporters. The display includes drawings created by children aged 5-12 from around the world supporting their National Teams. During the tournament, 48 selected artworks will appear on official National Team Buses traveling across host cities and stadiums in the United States, Canada and Mexico, bringing children's dreams and messages of support to football's biggest stage.

What Interactive Experiences Are Available Throughout Rockefeller Center?

Visitors can explore a range of experiences across indoor and outdoor spaces:

Indoor Exhibition: "Legacies of Champions"

Location: 9th Floor, Radio Park at Rockefeller Center

9th Floor, Radio Park at Rockefeller Center Dates: June 11–July 19

June 11–July 19 Hours: 10:00 AM–8:00 PM daily (Selected dates in July will operate with extended hours until 11:00 PM)

Outdoor Exhibition: Interactive Football Pitch

Location: North Plaza at Rockefeller Center

North Plaza at Rockefeller Center Dates: July 6–July 19

July 6–July 19 Hours: 10:00 AM–8:00 PM daily

Fans can step into a stadium-inspired interactive experience, where they test their knowledge by shooting a ball to answer FIFA World Cup™ trivia. Participants who successfully complete the challenge will receive a celebratory balloon powered by an air pump connected via Hyundai IONIQ 9's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology. The space is designed to deliver an authentic match-day atmosphere, featuring:

Official-style pitch-side LED board and a goalpost creating an immersive, authentic football stadium atmosphere

creating an immersive, authentic football stadium atmosphere A cooling system powered by Hyundai IONIQ 9's Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, enhancing comfort during the summer months

How Do Spot and Atlas Enhance the Visitor Experience?

Boston Dynamics' Spot and Atlas bring Hyundai Motor Group's robotics innovation to life across the venue through engaging, interactive fan experiences.

Spot: Engaging Fans Across the Venue

Plays an interactive role throughout the FIFA Museum activation

throughout the FIFA Museum activation Appears at key moments, including: Opening ceremony guest welcome Outdoor promotional activations Hyundai Motor pop-up during the Fan Village period

Fan participation events (June 11–July 4): Visitors encountering Spot at Rockefeller Plaza can receive a FIFA Museum photocard They can also join a social media scavenger hunt for rewards



Atlas: Showcasing Robotics Innovation

Demonstrates Hyundai Motor Group's robotics vision in a fan-friendly format

in a fan-friendly format Center Plaza: Static Atlas acts as a wayfinding guide , directing visitors to the FIFA Museum

FIFA Museum (first-floor Lobby): Atlas is on display holding a FIFA World Cup 2026™ Official Match Ball Visitors can take photos with Atlas on display



How Does This Partnership Support Hyundai Motor's Vision for the Future?

The partnership reflects Hyundai Motor's commitment to enhancing fan experiences through innovation and technology. It connects communities through the global language of football, inspiring the next generation of players, fans and innovators, while advancing the company's 'Progress for Humanity' vision through sport and technology.

The exhibition runs through July 19 and invites fans, families and visitors from around the world to explore FIFA World Cup™ history, interactive experiences and Hyundai Motor's vision for the future.

For more information about the 'Legacies of Champions' exhibition, including opening hours and visitor details, please visit: https://www.fifamuseum.com/en/new-york/legacies-of-champions

About Hyundai Motor Company

Established in 1967, Hyundai Motor Company is present in over 200 countries with more than 120,000 employees dedicated to tackling real-world mobility challenges around the globe. Based on the brand vision of 'Progress for Humanity,' Hyundai Motor is accelerating its transformation beyond mobility through advanced robotics and physical AI. The company invests in new technologies to bring about revolutionary solutions while pursuing open innovation to introduce future mobility services. In pursuit of a sustainable future for the world, Hyundai Motor will continue its commitment to carbon reduction as a full lineup provider with industry-leading ICE, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, hydrogen fuel cell and EV technologies.

More information about Hyundai Motor and its products can be found at:

https://www.hyundai.com/worldwide/en/ or Newsroom: Media Hub by Hyundai

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SOURCE Hyundai Motor Company