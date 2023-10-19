Hyundai Motor Group and SOAS University of London Found New Research Centers for Developing Countries, Focusing on Africa

  • The Development Leadership Dialogue (DLD) Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Structural Transformation (CSST) to be established under SOAS University of London to facilitate collaboration between the Group and the university
  • The Group and SOAS University of London held an opening ceremony for DLD on October 18 and plan to open CSST in February 2024
  • Through this cooperation, the Group aims to forge a win-win model, securing global growth momentum for itself while speeding up industrialization of African countries

SEOUL, South Korea and LONDON, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) is set to develop a growth strategy for Africa by establishing specialized units for dialogue and research with the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS) at the University of London. SOAS University of London is one of the 17 colleges within the university and is renowned for its extensive studies of developing regions, especially Asia and Africa.

From left to right: Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office (GSO), HMG; Adam Habib, Director of SOAS University of London; Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai Motor UK; Paul Philpott, President and CEO, Kia UK Ltd.; Ha-Joon Chang, Professor of SOAS University of London; Gyun Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Business Intelligence Institute, HMG
The collaboration between the Group and SOAS University of London has taken shape in response to Africa's growing significance and economic potential, which has come into focus during a period of global economic transformation driven by climate change and the fourth industrial revolution.

The newly formed Development Leadership Dialogue (DLD) Institute and the Centre for Sustainable Structural Transformation (CSST) will be established under SOAS University of London to facilitate collaboration with the Group.

At the event, Adam Habib, Director of SOAS, said, "SOAS currently has a new strategic agenda at the heart of which is our mission to serve as a bridge to the world. This necessitates knowledge systems to interact with each other, and institutional partnerships across transcontinental and sectoral boundaries. We think that this sponsorship enables training and learning on a thematic issue that is central to the sustainability of our world."

Heung-Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office, said, "Hyundai Motor Group has a clear vision of making progress for humanity. Through this partnership, we hope to create opportunities to discuss and collaborate with African countries on ways to improve industries in Africa. The Group will leverage its leading technologies and know-how in various fields, such as hydrogen fuel cells, energy, mobility and construction, to lead long-lasting relationships with African countries." 

More information about Hyundai Motor Group can be found at: http://www.hyundaimotorgroup.com.

