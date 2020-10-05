Hyundai Motor Shares Fuel Cell Commercial Vehicle Roadmap, Launches XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck at Digital Event

The livestream will be viewable at Hyundai Motor's official YouTube channel ( www.youtube.com/HyundaiWorldwide ). Details about Hyundai's plan and technology will be released during the event.

Earlier in July, Hyundai shipped XCIENT Fuel Cell to customers in Switzerland as part of Hyundai Motor's plan to roll out a total of 1,600 fuel cell electric commercial vehicles by 2025. Hyundai Motor's focus on the fuel cell technology reflects its commitment to clean mobility and vision for a future hydrogen society.

XCIENT Fuel Cell is equipped with a 350-bar 32-kg hydrogen tank that provides around 400 km of driving range with a full trailer in tow. Fueling time to full charging takes approximately 8~20 minutes and this truck can carry a load comparable to a diesel truck. It also provides various safety and convenience features such as Front Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Lane Departure Warning (LDW), smartphone mirroring and wireless charging.

The company is enhancing its product lineup with vehicles designed to help usher in a more sustainable future, while offering innovative solutions to real-world mobility challenges.

