Hyundai Named 2020 Military Friendly Employer

"Hyundai's program is excellent and now that I'm in the automotive industry, I can see the value my military education and training bring to the service center at a dealership," said Sean Easton, Platinum Master Technician, Peacock Hyundai of Savannah and Army veteran. "There are so many unknowns at the end of your duty, but having current Hyundai employees who were interested in my abilities helped a lot. Being able to get certified as a Hyundai technician while still on active duty was very important to me."

Hyundai currently employs about 1,000 veterans in the United States, across its corporate headquarters, dealerships and manufacturing plant in Alabama. Utilizing Hyundai's proprietary website HyundaiCareers.com, dealers hired more than 700 veterans since January 2013.

"Hyundai has a deep respect and appreciation for military veterans," said Dave VandeLinde, director, Dealer Service Process, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai is committed to working one-on-one with service members to assist them with the transition into the civilian workplace, and we will continue to invite veterans to share and participate in Hyundai's growth."

The rankings are based on a survey of more than 100 questions that assess a company's recruiting efforts, including policies, number of years on the list, Guard and Reserve member policies, retention, and internal programs and community outreach. The survey results were scored independently by Ernst & Young, LLP. Victory Media, Inc. publishes its annual survey-driven lists in G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

Hyundai's support of the U.S. military also includes the title sponsorship of the National Salute to America's Heroes in Miami Beach, one of the largest celebrations of Memorial Day in the country. The National Salute to America's Heroes is anchored by the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, The Greatest Show Above the Earth™. The air show is headlined by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, and is a showcase for the men, women, technology and equipment from all five branches of the U.S. military, police, firefighter and first responder agencies.

This year's program also included a one-hour television show executive produced by Peter Berg, Gold Star Tribute: A National Salute to America's Heroes, which aired nationally on the USA Network and told stories of remembrance and sacrifice.

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram

Military Friendly ® Employers

The Military Friendly ® Employers list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly ® Employers survey from participating organizations. The survey questions, methodology, criteria, and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm (EY) and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction, and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly ® Employers list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools and employers that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.

VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs ® and Military Friendly ® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

Related Links

https://www.hyundainews.com

