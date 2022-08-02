Hyundai Partners with Children's of Alabama to Underscore Commitment to Passenger and Driver Safety Education

Hyundai Hope Donates $50,000 to Support Child Passenger and Driver Education Programs

Hyundai and Children's of Alabama Host Car Seat Safety Check Event at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America announced its partnership with Children's of Alabama in support of its Health Education and Safety Center program. Hyundai's donation will assist in offering consumer educational events, including a car seat safety check event with Children's of Alabama at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) in Montgomery that kicked off the partnership on July 30.

An estimated 46 percent of car seats and booster seats are installed incorrectly or improperly used, according to NHTSA's Child Restraints Usage Study. During the event, nationally certified child passenger safety technicians inspected car seats for expiration, manufacturer recalls, and/or proper fit of the seat for children. Families received a free replacement car seat, if needed.

"Part of a safe driving experience includes protecting drivers, passengers, and others on the road through education and proper installation of safety seats," said Brian Latouf, global chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor Company. "Hyundai continues to double down on our safety commitments with child passenger safety efforts through partnerships with leaders in educational safety programs."

"Our team members are proud to play an integral part in assembling safe, high-quality vehicles for the North American market," said Robert Burns, chief administrative officer, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. "Our production processes and internal safety checks are the foundation for delivering a vehicle that achieves all of the design specifications for adult and child passenger safety."

"We are so excited about our partnership with Hyundai to provide education regarding child passenger safety," said Marie Crew, director, health education and safety center, Children's of Alabama. "Parents and caregivers want to know they are transporting their children safely. This partnership allows us to be able to expand our educational programs and reach more communities."

According to the Alabama Child Death Review System, vehicular fatalities are the single largest category of accidental child deaths in Alabama. Hyundai's partnership with Children's of Alabama will include additional child passenger safety inspections and driver safety education workshops to promote safe travel in automobiles.

Children's of Alabama

Since 1911, Children's of Alabama has provided specialized medical care for ill and injured children, offering inpatient, outpatient and primary care throughout central Alabama. Ranked among the best children's hospitals in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, Children's serves patients from every county in Alabama and nearly every state. Children's is a private, not-for-profit medical center that serves as the teaching hospital for the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) pediatric medicine, surgery, psychiatry, research and residency programs. The medical staff consists of UAB faculty and Children's full-time physicians as well as private practicing community physicians.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, headquartered in Montgomery, Ala., is an independent manufacturing operation of Hyundai Motor Company, based in Seoul, Korea. HMMA currently produces the Hyundai Elantra, Santa Fe, Tucson and Santa Cruz, sport adventure vehicle. Hyundai cars and sport utility vehicles are distributed throughout the United States by Hyundai Motor America and are sold and serviced by more than 900 Hyundai dealerships across North America.

Hyundai Hope

Hyundai Hope is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Hyundai Motor North America, committed to the principal of Progress for Humanity and the goal of improving the wellbeing of society. Hyundai Hope dedicates time and supplies resources to nonprofit organizations that support the health and safety of individuals and foster positive growth in communities. For more information, visit www.HyundaiHope.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

