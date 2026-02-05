Hyundai Santa Fe Named Best Hybrid of 2026 by The Drive

The Drive is a top-tier automotive publication serving in-market shoppers and enthusiasts alike, delivering insightful product reviews and buyer guides for every vehicle segment

2026 Santa Fe incorporates standard three-row seating and a spacious, upscale interior

Robust Smartstream 1.6L turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain delivers an estimated 231 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque; fuel economy of up to 36 miles per gallon combined

As part of Hyundai's third-straight year of record total sales in 2025, Santa Fe Hybrid sales rose 86% year over year

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's Santa Fe Hybrid SUV has been named Best Hybrid of 2026 by The Drive. As an influential automotive authority serving both enthusiasts and in-market shoppers, The Drive carefully evaluated a full spectrum of new hybrid vehicles to determine the absolute best model for consumers for 2026. The Drive cited a number of key reasons for recognizing Santa Fe, including its efficient hybrid power, generous driver convenience features, and innovative design.

Hyundai Santa Fe is photographed on July 16, 2025.

"Despite playing in a fiercely competitive segment, the Santa Fe Hybrid stands out from its competitors with a refreshing design, thoughtful features, and, most importantly, an incredibly efficient hybrid drivetrain that makes it a no-brainer for modern families," said Jerry Perez, deputy editor, The Drive. "Following a thorough evaluation by The Drive's staff, it earned a score of 9 out of 10, making it one of the best-rated vehicles we drove all year, and therefore, a really tough package to beat."

"The Santa Fe Hybrid winning The Drive's Best Hybrid of 2026 clearly demonstrates positive results from our relentless focus on what our consumer research is telling us. Families want lifestyle versatility, confidence-inspiring capability, generous roominess, and intuitive technologies that actually make daily life easier, all of which Santa Fe Hybrid provides," said Olabisi Boyle, senior vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Santa Fe Hybrid U.S. total sales jumped 86 percent year-over-year in 2025, ample proof that the robust torque and heightened efficiency of the HEV powertrain continue to resonate strongly with American consumers."

Developed under the 'Open for More' concept, the fifth-generation Santa Fe enhances everyday experiences by including a long wheelbase that enables a spacious-yet-stylish interior and standard three-row seating. An expansive liftgate opens wide for loading large objects or just for enjoying surrounding landscapes. Premium available features include a Relaxation Comfort driver's seat with deployable leg rest, UV-C sterilization compartment, dual wireless charge pads, and a panoramic curved infotainment display. Available in both front- and all-wheel drive, Santa Fe's efficient new hybrid powertrain continues to gain popularity with an expanding group of eco-conscious SUV buyers.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles, while supporting Hyundai Motor Company's Progress for Humanity vision.

