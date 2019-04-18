Hyundai Santa Fe Named a 2019 Wards 10 Best Interior

"The Santa Fe's performance in the marketplace has surpassed expectations and we continue to be honored in receiving further accolades such as Wards 10 Best Interior," said Mike O'Brien, vice president of Product, Corporate and Digital Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "This recognition by an authoritative media outlet further enhances consumer awareness of Hyundai and its great products."

"The $39,905 Santa Fe Ultimate 2.0T AWD grade we tested is an incredible value," said Christie Truett, senior editor, Wards. "It has better materials and fit-and-finish, plus a more progressive interior design, than some competing midsize CUVs costing thousands more. Our editors especially loved its door speaker grilles with their raised, rock-like appearance, as well as the CUV's tweed-like headliner. What's more, the Santa Fe comes standard with an array of advanced-driver-assistance system (ADAS) technologies oftentimes optional, even in six-figure luxury models."

With sales of more than 1.6 million units — the Santa Fe represents Hyundai's strong SUV heritage and continues its success story with the all-new 2019 model. The fourth generation 2019 model builds on this success offering an all-new family-oriented interior, loaded with practical cutting-edge technologies and bold exterior looks.

The Santa Fe interior design combines premium quality with a roomy layout featuring a strong horizontal design theme and enhanced visibility. Premium touches such as the layered, three-dimensional instrument panel and contrasting seat stitching ensures a high level of luxury within the cabin. The Santa Fe's larger daylight opening enhances the interior's feeling of openness with generous amounts of natural light.

Details about the 2019 Wards 10 Best Interior winners will be posted on WardsAuto.com the morning of April 18, following the public announcement at the New York International Auto Show. Galleries and profiles about the winners will be posted before the May 9 WardsAuto Interiors Conference.

