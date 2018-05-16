Hyundai to Prepare Young Football Fans for the Season as Youth Camp Program Returns for 2018

Sessions will be held in Pittsburgh, South Florida, Minnesota, Arizona, Los Angeles, the New York City area and Houston, with local NFL stars and coaches joining Hyundai to lead structured football drills and dish out tips. The camps will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions and attendees will go through safe and instructional conditioning and football activities. The camps will include:

May 19, 2018 : Pittsburgh Steelers

Location: Cool Springs Sports Complex, Pittsburgh, PA

Players: Ryan Shazier , Linebacker and Jesse James , Tight End

Location: Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University , Davie, FL

Player: Jason Taylor , Former Defensive End

Location: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, Eagan, MN

Player: Kyle Rudolph , Tight End

Location: Arizona Sports Complex, Glendale, AZ

Player: Patrick Peterson, Cornerback

Location: Santa Monica College , Santa Monica, CA

Player: Aaron Donald , Defensive Tackle

Location: Superdome Sports, Waldwick, NJ

Player: Evan Engram, Tight End

Location: Texans Practice Facility, Houston, TX

Player: Jadeveon Clowney, Defensive End

"Like the NFL, Hyundai is fully dedicated to its fans and consumers, providing memorable experiences they'll hold on to forever," said Dean Evans, CMO, Hyundai Motor America. "We're excited for another year of Hyundai's Youth Football Camps and showing kids and their families how passion can make things possible."

Hyundai's nonprofit organization, Hyundai Hope On Wheels, will invite local childhood cancer survivors to all seven camps to continue raising awareness of pediatric cancer. Hyundai Hope On Wheels will donate more than $15 million to children's hospitals across the U.S. this year to continue its commitment to funding research in pursuit of cures for pediatric cancer.

Parents will be encouraged to watch their children participate in the camp while also having the opportunity to check out the latest Hyundai vehicles. Fans are invited to register their children, ages 7 to 13, to participate in the Hyundai Youth Football Camp program. For more information, please visit http://hyundaiyouthfootballcamp.com.

The Hyundai Youth Football Camp program aligns with the NFL's Play Football Summer Season initiative that aims to introduce kids to the game of football and hone their skills, all while developing their leadership, self-discipline and teamwork attributes.

"Thanks to partners like Hyundai, thousands of children will learn valuable life lessons and the fundamentals of football from current and former NFL players and coaches, who endeavor to be outstanding role models for these young individuals both on and off the field," said Natara Holloway, vice president of NFL Youth & High School Football. "Hyundai's continued commitment to hosting youth summer camps has set a precedent and is an example for all."

Hyundai is entering its fourth season as an official NFL sponsor and is the official car and SUV of the league. It also has relationships with six teams, including the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. Hyundai's Youth Football Camp program is managed by Advantage.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America is focused on delivering an outstanding customer experience grounded in design leadership, engineering excellence and exceptional value in every vehicle we sell. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to deliver peace of mind to our customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 830 dealerships nationwide and the majority sold in the U.S. are built at U.S. manufacturing facilities, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Please visit our media website at www.HyundaiNews.com

