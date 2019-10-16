Hyundai to Reveal Veloster “Grappler” Concept Vehicle At 2019 SEMA Show

For extra cargo capabilities, a roof-mounted Thule® utility basket includes a high-output lighting system from Baja Designs®. A full host of roof-mounted utility lights allow for versatility on the go.

From high-speed desert off-roading high beams to basecamp work lights, Veloster Grappler is ready for the unexpected from any adventure. The utility basket serves as a base mount for the removable solar panel from Goal Zero®, powering an all-electric portable power station mounted inside the cabin for remote journeys. A custom vinyl exterior body wrap features a ghosted Hyundai-themed livery. Finally, a Seibon® carbon-fiber hood effectively vents excess engine bay heat when things heat up out on the road.

Inside the cabin, the functional ruggedness theme continues. An integrated roll bar provides occupant protection and facilitates mounting for a full-size spare wheel and tire. Further outfitting the interior are traction mats, an oversized utility shovel, a Goal Zero® portable power station, roadside assistance kit, first aid kit, Napier® outdoor dome tent, Scosche® Mounts, Goal Zero® crush lights and premium Recaro® seats finished in a vintage hounds tooth check pattern. Exterior lighting is modulated through a custom-designed switch panel. Hyundai genuine accessories round out the functionality of the vehicle, adding sport pedals, a sport shifter, all-weather mats, ambient footwell lighting and cargo blocks.

