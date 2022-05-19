Hyundai Updates Award Winning Venue® SUV for 2022

MIAMI, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand Institute is proud to announce having worked with Hyundai Motor Company in developing the brand name Venue®. Hyundai's Venue® recently received a 5-Year Cost to Own recognition award from Kelley Blue Book for a third consecutive year.

Hyundai debuted the Venue® subcompact SUV in 2020. The Venue® distinguishes itself from the rest of the Hyundai SUV lineup with its distinctive design attributes. The 2022 Hyundai Venue® builds on this approach, featuring a wide stance, a bold front cascading grill, and sculpted sides. The Venue® model remains a stylish entry-level SUV in the Hyundai lineup.

"The entire Brand Institute Team congratulates Hyundai on the continued evolution and success of the Venue SUV design and brand," said Brand Institute's Chairman and C.E.O., James L. Dettore.

About Brand Institute

Founded in 1993, Brand Institute (BI) was created on this principle: provide the highest quality name development services, produced, and presented by the most experienced professionals, in a timely manner, and at a competitive price. As we strive to deliver industry-leading nomenclature services, we are constantly adapting to our clients' needs to deliver greater value and successful outcomes. Brand Institute provides best-in-class strategy, name development, trademark screening, market/safety research and visual identity services to our valued, global clientele, delivered by 400+ of the most experienced and forward-thinking branding professionals in our industry. BI is the global leader in name development, with a portfolio of over 4,800 marketed Consumer, B2B, and Healthcare brand names, 1,300 USAN/INN nonproprietary names for 1,550 clients

In 2004, Brand Institute created Drug Safety Institute (DSI), our wholly owned subsidiary, to assist OTC and Healthcare Clients with naming, labeling, and packaging Regulatory Affairs. DSI is composed of former naming regulatory officials from global government health agencies, including Food and Drug Administration (FDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Health Canada (HC), American Medical Association (AMA), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Contact:

James Dettore

Chairman & C.E.O.

[email protected]

www.brandinstitute.com

SOURCE Brand Institute, Inc.