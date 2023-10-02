Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell Truck Wins Mobility GREEN AWARD at GTF Connect Los Angeles

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023  /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's XCIENT Heavy-Duty Fuel Cell Truck has won the GREEN AWARD in the Mobility category at GTF Connect Los Angeles, hosted in Hollywood, California. XCIENT Fuel Cell's innovative technology positions it as an industry leader, providing zero-emission transport solutions. Its advanced fuel cell technology sets a benchmark for the future of sustainable, efficient transportation.

The Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell truck is photographed on May 2, 2023.
"I am honored to accept the prestigious Mobility category award at the GTF Connect GREEN AWARDS on behalf of our entire XCIENT Fuel Cell truck team,'' said Jim Park, senior vice president commercial vehicle and hydrogen fuel cell business, Hyundai Motor North America. "The recognition of our XCIENT Fuel Cell reinforces our unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation solutions for both consumer and commercial vehicles. This achievement further underscores Hyundai's relentless pursuit of innovation and our steadfast dedication to forging a cleaner, more efficient future that benefits us all."

Hyundai launched the XCIENT Fuel Cell truck as a groundbreaking innovation focused on the commercial shipping sector. The XCIENT Fuel Cell boasts a remarkable emissions-free profile, presenting a sustainable mobility solution aimed at mitigating carbon emissions while effectively addressing global transportation needs. Importantly, the XCIENT Fuel Cell's durability and fuel efficiency align with the demands of commercial fleet operators. First launched in 2020, XCIENT Fuel Cell has been deployed in five countries, including Switzerland, Germany, Israel, Korea, and New Zealand. It is the only heavy-duty fuel cell electric model with a proven record of real-world application and technological reliability. In May 2023, Hyundai launched the commercialization model of XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor in the States equipped with two 90-kW hydrogen fuel cell systems (total 180 kW power) and a 350-kW e-motor. The tractor's gross combination weight is a maximum 82,000 lbs., pairing short refueling times with a driving range of over 450 miles per charge — even when fully loaded. XCIENT Fuel Cell implements the world-leading hydrogen fuel cell system offered by HTWO, Hyundai Motor Group's fuel cell system-based hydrogen business brand. HTWO's business includes application of Hyundai's proprietary fuel cell systems for various forms of mobility, such as advanced air mobility, automobiles, vessels, and trains, as well as for stationary power generation.

About GTF Connect
The GreenTech Festival (GTF) is Europe's largest sustainability festival. GTF Connect Series, an extension of the renowned flagship GTF in Berlin, began in 2021 and has since evolved into a pivotal platform for celebrating innovation, technology, and leadership within the global green business community.

About GREEN AWARDS Los Angeles
The GREEN AWARDS, an integral part of the festival, shines a spotlight on innovative projects, companies, and individuals across categories such as "Mobility" and "Energy" in Los Angeles. Winners are meticulously selected by a distinguished and diverse 55-member jury, with the entire process supported by GTF's Knowledge Partner Boston Consulting Group.

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.  

