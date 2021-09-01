Hyundai's 2022 Santa Fe Awarded Highest Safety Rating TSP+ by IIHS

"Safety is paramount at Hyundai, as evidenced by every vehicle in our SUV lineup earning an IIHS Top Safety or Top Safety Pick+ designation," said Brian Latouf, chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. "Through R&D and HMMA collaborative hard work we were able to improve the Santa Fe's LED-headlamp performance to meet the stringent testing demands by IIHS. We are extremely proud of the 2022 Santa Fe's recent TOP SAFETY PICK+ rating and continuing Hyundai's industry leadership in IIHS awards."

To qualify for IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+, the higher of the Institute's two awards, vehicles must earn good ratings in all six IIHS crash-worthiness evaluations, including the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side roof strength and head restraint tests. Additionally, vehicles must be available with a front crash prevention system that earns advanced or superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations and good or acceptable headlights must be standard across all trim levels.

"The 2022 Santa Fe models built after July 2021 come exclusively with good or acceptable headlights," said Joe Young, public affairs, IIHS. "The Santa Fe also comes with a standard front crash prevention system that earns superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations."

During hot summer months, please join Hyundai, The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration, (NHTSA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT), in a public awareness program Look Before You Lock, aimed at the prevention of Pediatric Heatstroke.

If someone else is driving your child, or your daily routine has been altered, always check to make sure your child has arrived safely to their destination. Tips on NHTSA's Child Heatstroke prevention program can be found here.

Safety reminder – Please buckle-up! Seat belts save lives every day. Always wear seat belts and use appropriate restraints for all child passengers.

