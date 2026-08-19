Hyve Solutions Selects Nevada for Advanced Manufacturing Campuses in Reno and North Las Vegas

CARSON CITY, Nev., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyve Solutions Corporation, a U.S.-based design and manufacturing partner for compute, storage, and networking systems in AI, cloud and digital infrastructure, and a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation, has selected Nevada for two new advanced manufacturing campuses, one in Reno and one in North Las Vegas. Together, the campuses are expected to create approximately 3,000 new jobs as the company builds its manufacturing footprint in the state. Governor Joe Lombardo joined the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) along with Northern NV Now (formerly known as EDAWN) and the Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) to mark the announcement.

The Reno location will serve as Hyve's flagship campus in the state, occupying roughly 624,000 square feet of advanced manufacturing space, paired with an additional Hyve facility in North Las Vegas, extending the company's footprint into Southern Nevada. Open roles will span production, engineering, quality, supply chain, warehouse and operations positions, offering both hourly and salaried opportunities across permanent, trade and contingent roles.

Compensation includes wages above Nevada's statewide average of $32.86, along with medical, vision and dental benefits, and room to grow into new roles as the campuses ramp up. Hyve is actively recruiting for these positions and ramping hiring as quickly as possible, drawing on Nevada's workforce and university talent to fill key roles across both campuses.

The decision reflects the growth of Nevada's technology ecosystem, which has expanded steadily across the state in recent years. Hyve extends that base into the manufacturing of the hardware behind AI, cloud and digital infrastructure, positioning Nevada as a hub for next-generation AI hardware and complementing existing investments in semiconductors, batteries, and cloud infrastructure.

"Companies are choosing Nevada because we've lowered taxes, cut red tape, and built a business-friendly climate that rewards investment instead of burdening it with unnecessary bureaucracy," said Governor Joe Lombardo. "This investment will bring approximately 3,000 good-paying jobs to Nevadans and further solidify our state as a destination for advanced manufacturing and AI innovation. I want to thank Hyve Solutions for investing in Nevada and helping create new opportunities that will allow hardworking Nevadans and their families to build brighter futures right here at home."

"Nevada gives us the space, the workforce and the business climate to grow our manufacturing capability at the scale our customers need," said Jerry Kagele, President of Hyve Solutions. "Expanding our advanced manufacturing capacity lets us create more jobs in the U.S., and we're proud to be creating good, long-term careers as we do it."

"Hyve Solutions' investment in our region reflects the work our team does every day to diversify our economy and create high-paying jobs that contribute to a higher quality of life in our community," said Taylor Adams, President and CEO of Northern NV Now. "This project came together through real partnership, and we thank GOED, LVGEA, and our local and regional stakeholders for helping bring Hyve's flagship campus to Reno."

"Hyve Solutions' decision to establish a major advanced manufacturing campus in North Las Vegas is a significant win for Southern Nevada and a powerful example of the innovative companies choosing to invest in our region," said Danielle Casey, President & CEO of the LVGEA. "This project brings high-quality jobs, strengthens Nevada's advanced manufacturing and AI ecosystem, and reinforces our position as a destination for companies driving the technologies of the future. We are proud to have partnered with GOED, Northern NV Now, and our local and regional stakeholders to help bring this investment to Nevada, and we look forward to supporting Hyve's continued growth and long-term success in our community."

"We're excited to welcome Hyve to Nevada," said GOED Executive Director Tom Burns. "Hyve's decision to invest in both Northern and Southern Nevada reflects the confidence companies have in our workforce, business climate and long-term commitment to economic growth. Creating approximately 3,000 new jobs is a significant investment to our state's future and strengthens our position as a leader in advanced manufacturing and technology."

Northern NV Now represented the Reno project, and LVGEA represented the North Las Vegas project through the state approval process, coordinating site selection, workforce analysis, and infrastructure discussions in preparation for GOED Board review. Northern NV Now and LVGEA also thank Cushman & Wakefield for leading the charge on the broker side to land this project in Nevada. Nevada does not offer upfront cash incentives; instead, qualifying companies may receive performance-based tax abatements tied to measurable economic impact.

As demand for AI infrastructure continues to grow, Hyve's decision to manufacture in Nevada connects the state to the hardware powering that expansion, along with the skilled jobs and workforce opportunities that come with it.

About Northern NV Now: Formerly known as EDAWN, Northern NV Now is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization established in 1983 funded primarily by private investors with support from public partners, committed to supporting, growing, and maintaining a vibrant and sustainable economy in Northern Nevada. For more information, visit: www.northernnvnow.com.

About LVGEA: The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance (LVGEA) is a public-private partnership dedicated to connecting and championing Southern Nevada's economic future through intentional business attraction, expansion, and regional connectivity. Rooted in the region's world-class hospitality and powered by innovation, Southern Nevada continues to position itself as a global leader in reinvention and opportunity for all. LVGEA has been designated as one of eight Regional Development Authorities (RDA) in Nevada by the Governor's Office of Economic Development (GOED) for 2026–2027. To learn more, visit www.lvgea.org.

About GOED: Created during the 2011 session of the Nevada Legislature, the Governor's Office of Economic Development is the result of a collaborative effort between the Nevada Legislature and the Governor's Office to restructure economic development in the state. GOED's role is to promote a robust, diversified and prosperous economy in Nevada, to stimulate business expansion and retention, encourage entrepreneurial enterprise, attract new businesses and facilitate community development.

About Hyve Solutions: Hyve Solutions transforms complex engineering challenges into production reality for technology innovators building AI, cloud, and connected infrastructure. As a US-based design and manufacturing partner, the company rapidly delivers fast, agile execution through deep technical partnerships and co-innovation, and supply chain clarity. Hyve's integrated ODM, CM, and SI capabilities eliminate vendor complexity while accelerating time-to-market with single-partner accountability from design through scale. The company co-innovates with deep engineering expertise, treating customer success as its own while building tomorrow's digital infrastructure. Hyve Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX). For more information, visit hyvesolutions.com, email [email protected], or call (855) 869-6973.

SOURCE The Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance