HZICC: From ideas to impact: Why global entrepreneurs choose Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the "Creating the World • Sailing to the Future" Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talents 2025 • Hangzhou concludes its semifinals, 72 projects across six tracks have advanced to the final round. Since its launch in March, this year's edition has attracted over 2,000 projects from more than 30 countries and regions.

This year's edition of "Creating the World • Sailing to the Future" Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talents has attracted over 2,000 projects from more than 30 countries and regions.

A significant number of participants hail from the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and other leading innovation ecosystems. The competitors are highly educated, with nearly 60% of overseas returnees holding doctoral degrees. Among them, 95 are from top-tier universities such as MIT, Cambridge, Oxford, and Harvard, while 77 are alumni of C9 League institutions like Peking University and Tsinghua University.

Now in its 11th year, the competition has continuously adapted its tracks to align with Hangzhou's industrial development goals. As the city focuses on strategic technological talent and enhancing corporate innovation, this year's edition features four main tracks--Digital Economy, Biomedicine, Advanced Industries, and a special track for foreign talents--along with four specialized contests in Artificial Intelligence, Humanoid Robotics, Digital Medicine, and Brain-Like Intelligence.

To encourage more projects to take root in Hangzhou, the competition offers a comprehensive support package, including policy incentives that provide up to RMB 20 million in funding for winning projects. Additionally, participants benefit from mentorship programs, tailored entrepreneurial training, recruitment events, and networking sessions designed to facilitate their transition into the local ecosystem.

What draws talents from across the world to Hangzhou is not only its advanced industrial infrastructure and financial support, but also its profound ability to make global innovators feel at home. The stories of past winners illustrate how the competition serves as a gateway to long-term growth.

SOURCE HZICC