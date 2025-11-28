HZICC：Unlocked potential: why global innovators choose Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meng Jintao, winner of the 2024 Hangzhou's Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talents, exemplifies this journey. His project on "All-Iron Redox Flow Battery Technology"--dubbed a "giant movable power bank"--has already secured letters of intent totaling over RMB 2.5 billion. But his success extends beyond the competition.

"As a Zhejiang native, Hangzhou's mix of strategic location, academic resources, and pro-innovation policies has made the city obviously attractive," Meng reflects. Since winning, his company has become the first in China to offer integrated solutions in this cutting-edge energy storage field, serving major clients like China General Nuclear Power Group and PowerChina.

Meng's story is far from unique. Just one year earlier, Dr. Zhang Yongwei captured the jury's attention with his groundbreaking work in regenerative medical materials. His "ultra-high hydrostatic pressure decellularization technology"--which enables the use of animal tissues for human transplant purposes--won third prize in the 2022 competition.

"The real turning point wasn't winning--it was the follow-up," Dr. Zhang notes. "Right after the awards ceremony, I was approached by representatives from multiple districts in Hangzhou. They weren't just offering incentives; they were offering partnerships." In early 2023, he established Hangzhou Haofan Biotechnology Co.,Ltd in Lin'an district, attracted by the area's talent policies and scenic research environment. "The local government supported us at every step--funding, lab space, talent housing, even helped with the visas for international experts. This 'full-chain service' allowed us to focus purely on R&D."

Zhang's work addresses a critical global challenge: shortage of transplantable organs and tissues. Using his technology, the company processes animal-derived tissues to remove immunogenic components while preserving structural functionality, offering new hope for patients awaiting corneal and vascular grafts.

This supportive environment also attracted Dr. Cui Di, the 2021 champion and founder of Dessight Biomedical. Her team specializes in ophthalmic surgical robots and biological therapies for retinal diseases. "Winning the competition gave us immediate visibility and credibility," Cui says, "and it was Hangzhou's existing strengths in digital healthcare and strong investor network that helped us secure tens of millions in funding last year."

Cui values Hangzhou's balance of ambition and quality of life. "It's a city that encourages innovation and offers a living environment that inspires. The government doesn't just give you a policy document--they sit down with you, solve problems with you, and help you run faster."

