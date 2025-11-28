HZICC：Innovation hub: Hangzhou witness new voices and new ambitions

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The remarkable achievements of past winners of Hangzhou's Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talents have set a powerful example, inspiring a new wave of international innovators to bring their projects to Hangzhou.

Among this year's competitors, Huang Yuanhui is an innovator from the Technical University of Munich, who introduced "NeuroMusician," a wearable device that modulates brainwaves to alleviate stress and improve sleep. "The device uses AI to help users achieve mental calmness and deeper sleep--all within minutes," Huang explained confidently during his pitch.

Zhang Chengliang, from Michigan State University, presented a targeted oral drug for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. "Our inhibitor of TDP-43 protein activity could fill a major treatment gap," she said. The judging panel acknowledged the project's groundbreaking potential.

Yang Yu, representing Rockefeller University, shared advances in antibody screening technology with applications in HIV and cancer treatment. "We've significantly improved efficiency and reduced costs in nanobody development," Yang noted. One judge, drawing from personal experience, affirmed: "Biologics and antibody therapies represent the future of medicine."

With its open policies, efficient governance, and unique blend of natural beauty and technological ambition, Hangzhou offers an environment where the world's brightest minds can thrive -- nearly 80% of the participants have expressed interest in establishing their ventures in Hangzhou.

As the Hangzhou's Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition for Overseas Talents 2026 has launched a global call for participation, the city extends an open invitation to innovators around the world: Come, and belong.

SOURCE HZICC